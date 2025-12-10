Why Last Night's Forward Group Is The Best, Most-Balanced Group Of The Season

The Boston Bruins have won three straight games for a third time this season, showing that when this team is rolling, it's tough to stop them.

They've done this in convincing fashion, dispatching the St. Louis Blues 5-2 twice in less than a week, with a 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils in the middle.

Last night in St. Louis marked the first time the Bruins have had a fully healthy forward group since October, with only AHL recall Matej Blümel remaining on long-term injured reserve.

David Pastrnak returned to the lineup last night on a new line, finding himself beside Fraser Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov.

That trio produced two goals, with all three players walking away with at least one point. Minten scored twice, while Pastrnak totalled three assists.

The second line of Casey Mittelstadt-Pavel Zacha-Viktor Arvidsson continues to be money. They hardly ever get outplayed, and oftentimes chip in a goal. Zacha scored an empty-netter last night to ice the game.

The top line of Alex Steeves-Elias Lindholm-Morgan Geekie had their first pointless night as a line since being put together, with Steeves quickly becoming one of the stories of the season of late.

Finally, last night brought the best-looking fourth line of the season. With Pastrnak healthy, Bruins' Head Coach Marco Sturm opted to scratch Mikey Eyssimont, while reuniting Sean Kuraly and Mark Kastelic, throwing Tanner Jeannot on left wing.

They rewarded him with two Kastelic goals and two Kuraly assists. The duo of Kuraly and Kastelic worked early in the season, and sticking Jeannot with them became an easy no brainer.

All four lines rolled last night, and it's the most well-balanced forward group of the season. The entire top nine posseses real scoring threat, while the bottom line is as cantankerous to play against as getting your mutliple root canals in one day.

Over this latest winning streak, all four lines have chipped in, and that's only going to continue with Pastrnak back healthy.