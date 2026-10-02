Calgary Flames Home Opener Spoiled by Kraken in 6-1 Loss

The Calgary Flames opened the final season at the Saddledome on Thursday night, but the celebration didn’t last long.
The Seattle Kraken spoiled the party with a 6-1 win, scoring three times in the opening period before adding three more in the third.
Calgary had a decent start and generated several quality chances early. Captain Mikael Backlund had a partial breakaway, while Joey Daccord was forced to make a few important stops.
At the other end, Dustin Wolf was also busy early and came up with some big saves to keep the game scoreless.
Seattle eventually broke through at 9:10 of the first period on its first power play.
The Kraken capitalized quickly with the man advantage. Jared McCann sent a shot toward the Flames net that found Jordan Eberle in front. Eberle picked up the loose puck and slid it past Wolf to give Seattle a 1-0 lead.
The Kraken doubled that lead just 32 seconds later.
Vince Dunn fired a slap shot from the blue line that redirected off a player in front before beating Wolf. Dunn picked up his second point of the period as Seattle suddenly had a two-goal advantage.
Calgary had opportunities to respond, but Seattle added another late in the period. With just 29 seconds remaining, Zayne Parekh stumbled at the Flames’ blue line, allowing Kaapo Kakko to take advantage and drive toward the net. Kakko found Frederic Gaudreau with a perfect cross-seam pass, and Gaudreau made no mistake, firing the puck past Wolf.
The Flames went into the first intermission down 3-0.
The second period was a different story on the scoreboard. Neither team found the back of the net, but Wolf was forced to make a series of big saves to keep Calgary within striking distance.
The Flames needed to find a way to carry some of that momentum into the third. Instead, Seattle quickly put the game out of reach.
At 3:13, Chandler Stephenson made a nice move at the Flames’ blue line and walked in alone before slipping a backhand through Wolf’s legs to make it 4-0.
Dunn picked up another assist, giving him three points on the night. Just 51 seconds later, Matty Beniers added another, blasting a shot through Wolf to give Seattle a five-goal cushion.
Ryan Strome finally got Calgary on the board at 16:35, beating Daccord with a wrist shot up high to make it 5-1.
Kakko answered right back for Seattle at 17:01, restoring the five-goal lead and putting the game away.
The Flames will have plenty to clean up after a difficult opening night, but there were still a few individual performances worth watching.
Three Takeaways
1. Connor Zary looked energized early
Zary was noticeable early and looked like he had some jump in his game. He had multiple strong carries through the neutral zone, drove the puck deep and showed flashes of the speed that can make him dangerous offensively.
It wasn’t enough to change the outcome, but Zary looked engaged and willing to attack.
2. Zayne Parekh was noticeable
Despite the stumble that led to Seattle’s third goal, Parekh was involved throughout the night.
He was constantly touching the puck, getting pucks toward the net and battling for loose pucks. He also looked comfortable moving around the ice and showed the quickness that has made him such an intriguing young defenceman.
There will be mistakes along the way, but Parekh didn’t disappear after his early turnover. He continued to be involved.
3. Pospisil looks like himself again
Martin Pospisil looked like the player the Flames missed for much of last season.
He was physical, played with pace and created some offensive opportunities while bringing the gritty, hard-nosed style that makes him difficult to play against.
That’s an important element for Calgary.
When Pospisil is playing fast, finishing checks, getting under opponents’ skin and creating chances, he can change the feel of a game. The Flames didn’t get enough of that from him last season because of his long-term injury.
If this version of Pospisil sticks around, he could be an important part of Calgary’s lineup this season.