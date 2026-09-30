Flames Announce Leadership Group for 2026-27 Season

The Calgary Flames have announced their leadership group for the 2026-27 season, with Mikael Backlund returning as captain for a fourth-straight season.
Backlund took over the captaincy from Mark Giordano and will continue to wear the ‘C’ as the Flames enter a new season.
Jonathan Huberdeau and Zach Whitecloud will serve as the team’s alternate captains.
Huberdeau will begin the season on injured reserve as he continues to recover from hip resurfacing surgery, meaning he won’t be available to wear the ‘A’ when the Flames open the season.
While Huberdeau is sidelined, the Flames will use a rotating group of alternate captains. Joel Farabee, Jake Middleton and Ryan Strome will each wear the ‘A’ during games throughout Huberdeau’s absence.
Whitecloud, meanwhile, will take on a permanent leadership role after joining the Flames in the offseason as part of the trade that sent Rasmus Andersson to the Vegas Golden Knights.
The veteran blueliner made an immediate impression in Calgary, fitting into the dressing room quickly while taking younger players under his wing and becoming involved in the local community.
In a team release, Flames general manager Craig Conroy pointed to the experience and character within the group as important factors behind the decision.
“We’re fortunate to have a group with a lot of character, experience and leadership,” said Conroy. “Mikael has been an outstanding captain for us the past three seasons. Jonathan and Zach bring strong leadership to our group, and while Jonathan is out, Joel, Jake and Ryan will each have an opportunity to step up and take on a greater role.”
With Backlund entering his fourth season as captain and Whitecloud stepping into an expanded leadership role, the Flames will lean on a mix of familiar voices and new ones as they begin the 2026-27 campaign.