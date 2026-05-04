Could the Flames trade defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz?
It could at least be a consideration for the Calgary Flames leading up to the NHL Entry Draft.
With the draft lottery set for May 5 and the draft itself on June 27- 28, the Flames are guaranteed a pick no lower than sixth overall, giving them a strong chance to select a high-end prospect. Given the available talent, it is plausible - though speculative until the picks are finalized - that Calgary might use their high selection on a blue-liner.
Names like Keaton Verhoeff (North Dakota - NCAA), Carson Carels (Prince George - WHL), Chase Reid (Sault Ste. Marie - OHL), and Daxon Rudolph (Prince Albert - WHL) are all projected to be chosen within the top 10. Verhoeff, in particular, presents an intriguing option due to his existing familiarity with current Flames prospects Abram Wiebe and Cole Reschny at North Dakota.
However, the Flames' current defensive prospect depth is already strong. Yan Kuznetsov established himself as a full-time NHL player this season, Zayne Parekh has tremendous offensive upside and was trending well by season's end, and Wiebe gained valuable experience with the big club late in the season. Should Calgary draft a player like Carels or Verhoeff as the 'best player available,' it would further saturate the team's defensive pipeline, raising questions about where Brzustewicz might fit into the long-term plan.
In fairness, Brzustewicz had a solid season, splitting his time between the Flames and the AHL Wranglers. He appeared in 34 games with the Flames posting seven points (2g, 5a) and there is certainly a higher offensive ceiling than that for the 21-year-old. He showed composure almost immediately in the NHL and ended the year on the second power-play unit.
Brzustewicz possesses the skillset to be a full-time NHL defenceman, showcasing defensive growth throughout the season and some offensive potential. However, Parekh is the offensive defenceman of the future, and Kuznetsov and Kevin Bahl already provide that stalwart shutdown element for Calgary. So, Brzustewicz might be considered a replaceable asset.
Ultimately, the Flames’ most pressing need is a number one centre - an offensive catalyst capable of consistently scoring goals. If they add one or two defencemen at the 2026 draft, they could potentially leverage a promising asset like Brzustewicz. Trading him, perhaps as a key component in a package deal, could help acquire the top-six forward talent the team desperately needs.
As the draft approaches, Brzustewicz represents a classic dilemma: he is a valuable prospect who strengthens the Flames’ pipeline, but his high value also makes him an ideal trade chip to address a more critical organizational weakness. This storyline remains an interesting, albeit speculative, watch as the draft lottery and draft unfold.