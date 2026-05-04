Could the Flames trade defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz? 

However, the Flames' current defensive prospect depth is already strong. Yan Kuznetsov established himself as a full-time NHL player this season, Zayne Parekh has tremendous offensive upside and was trending well by season's end, and Wiebe gained valuable experience with the big club late in the season. Should Calgary draft a player like Carels or Verhoeff as the 'best player available,' it would further saturate the team's defensive pipeline, raising questions about where Brzustewicz might fit into the long-term plan.