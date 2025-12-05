Flames Deliver Strong Home Performance in 4–1 Win Over Wild

The Calgary Flames put together one of their most complete efforts of the season on home ice Thursday, powering past the Minnesota Wild 4–1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome. A three-goal third period sealed the result, highlighted by timely scoring, sharp goaltending, and a resilient defensive showing.

Jonathan Huberdeau snapped a 14-game goal drought with his fifth of the season, Matt Coronato added his ninth and an assist, and Connor Zary provided late insurance with his third of the year. Rasmus Andersson chipped in with an empty-netter and a helper, while Dustin Wolf delivered a composed performance in goal, turning aside 26 shots for his seventh win. The Flames’ netminder improved to 6-1-1 this season when allowing two or fewer goals.

Calgary had to grind early. Penalty trouble defined the opening frame, with the Flames taking four minors—part of five high-sticking calls in the game—but the penalty kill stood tall to keep Minnesota off the board. Wolf set the tone early, settling in quickly and denying multiple grade-A looks to blunt the Wild’s initial push.

The Flames broke through in the second when Andersson drove behind the net and forced a rebound chance that Huberdeau scooped up and lifted home on the backhand for a 1–0 Calgary lead. Minnesota responded later in the period, capitalizing when John Beecher lost a skate blade blocking a shot, leaving him immobilized on the ice. Zach Bogosian’s point shot redirected off Yakov Trenin, tying the game 1–1.

Calgary reclaimed control in the third. A clean breakout led to a perfectly executed sequence—Joel Hanley hit Morgan Frost with a stretch pass, Frost chipped it ahead, and Coronato snapped home his ninth of the year to restore the lead. Minutes later, Blake Coleman found Zary on a 2-on-1, where he waited out Filip Gustavsson and slid the puck through the pads for a 3-1 advantage. Andersson sealed it with an empty-net strike.

The win pushes Calgary to 5-1-1 in its last seven meetings with the Wild.

Three Takeaways

1. Rasmus Andersson Continues to Drive Play

Andersson put together another standout night, picking up two points while generating repeated pressure in the offensive zone. He was assertive, poised, and committed defensively—blocking shots, staying in lanes, and making smart reads. His play has become a stabilizing force for the Flames’ blue line.

2. Dustin Wolf Delivers Under Pressure

Wolf was exceptional from puck drop to final horn. Whether it was shutting down early momentum or making athletic pad saves during tight stretches, he gave Calgary the confidence it needed. His blend of calm positioning and dynamic flexibility kept the Flames in control even when Minnesota generated sustained pressure.

3. Matt Coronato Finding His Groove Again

Coronato looks to be heating up. With a goal and an assist, he snapped a four-game stretch without a point and once again influenced the game in multiple areas. His speed, shooting touch, and competitiveness were evident, and his ninth goal of the season came at a crucial turning point.