Flames Fall 4-3 to Stars in Overtime

The Calgary Flames dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the Stars in Dallas on Tuesday night.
Devin Cooley got the start in goal for Calgary, while Aydar Suniev suited up for just his second NHL appearance. The opening period didn’t produce any scoring, but the Flames took a hit to their blueline when Kevin Bahl exited early with an injury and did not return.
Dallas broke through first in the second period. Just over four minutes in, a shot that missed the net caromed hard off the end boards and bounced out to Justin Hryckowian who pounced and chipped it past Cooley to make it 1–0.
Calgary responded with a strong push midway through the period. After sustained pressure across multiple shifts, Olli Maatta moved the puck up to Adam Klapka, who drove the net and forced a rebound. Joel Farabee jumped on the loose puck and slipped a backhand past Jake Oettinger to even things at 1-1 with his 19th of the season.
The Flames grabbed the lead late in the frame. With under two minutes remaining, Klapka held the line to keep the play alive before feeding Yegor Sharangovich in the high slot. Sharangovich wired a shot past Oettinger to give Calgary a 2-1 edge heading into the third.
The Flames wasted no time adding to their lead. Just 26 seconds into the final frame, Zayne Parekh capitalized on the power play, stepping into open ice and firing a wrist shot over Oettinger to make it 3–1. Matt Coronato picked up the primary assist, with Matvei Gridin also drawing in.
But Dallas pushed back quickly. Wyatt Johnston cut the deficit to one after finishing a rebound off a Mikko Rantanen wraparound attempt, and moments later, Jason Robertson tipped home a pass from Matt Duchene to tie the game 3–3.
With neither side able to break the deadlock in regulation, the game moved to overtime. Calgary found itself shorthanded when Ryan Strome was assessed a double minor for high-sticking. The Flames’ penalty kill held firm initially, with Cooley turning aside several quality chances, but the pressure eventually broke through. Johnston struck again, taking a pass from Robertson and finishing on the backhand to seal the 4–3 win for Dallas.
Three Takeaways
Parekh continues to impress
Zayne Parekh stood out throughout the night. He scored on the power play, was active in all three zones, hit the crossbar, and consistently moved the puck efficiently.
Klapka making his presence felt
Adam Klapka recorded two assists and played a key role in Calgary’s offensive zone time. It marks his second multi-point performance of the season.
Penalty kill strong, until it mattered most
Calgary’s penalty kill was solid in regulation, going a perfect 3-for-3 against a dangerous Stars unit. However, the overtime double minor proved costly, overshadowing an otherwise strong night from the PK.