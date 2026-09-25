Flames Fall to Kraken 4-3 in Preseason Shootout

The Calgary Flames took their preseason show on the road Thursday night, dropping a 4-3 decision to the Seattle Kraken in a shootout at Climate Pledge Arena.
Devin Cooley got the start in net for Calgary, making his second preseason appearance.
The Flames opened the scoring at 10:02 of the first period after a strong forecheck from Dryden Hunt forced a turnover behind the Seattle net. Brennan Othmann collected the loose puck and found Jonathan Costagna in front, who buried his first goal of the preseason past Philipp Grubauer.
Seattle answered late in the period. Jordan Eberle made a play from the slot while being knocked down, finding Bobby McMann for a quick one-timer that beat Cooley and tied the game 1-1.
Calgary outshot Seattle 14-6 through 20 minutes.
The Flames regained the lead in the second when Rory Kerins found some open ice and took a pass from Alex Nylander before ripping a shot into the top corner for his first goal of the preseason.
After some physical play between the teams, Calgary went to a 5-on-3 power play and capitalized.
Aydar Suniev picked up the puck in the high slot and snapped a wrist shot over Grubauer’s glove for his third goal in two preseason games and fourth in his last three games, including the Next Gen rookie game.
The physicality continued, with Othmann throwing a big hit in the corner before being challenged by Ville Ottavainen.
Seattle appeared to cut into Calgary’s lead late in the period when Brandon Montour scored, but the goal was waved off for offside.
The Flames carried a 3-1 lead and a 23-9 edge in shots into the third.
Montour eventually got his goal just 1:26 into the final frame, pinching down from the blue line before taking a pass from Matty Beniers and beating Cooley with a wrist shot.
Seattle tied it at 7:31 when Ryker Evans drove down the left side and fired a shot into the top corner.
Neither team could find the winner in overtime, sending the game to a shootout.
Berkly Catton scored the deciding goal as Seattle completed the comeback with a 4-3 win.
Three Takeaways
The Flames brought the compete
This was essentially a Wranglers-heavy Calgary lineup going up against a much more NHL-calibre Kraken group. The Flames played fast, physical hockey, outshot Seattle and answered when the game got chippy. They also continued to show plenty of pushback when their teammates were challenged.
Suniev keeps scoring
Suniev continues to make noise this preseason. His goal Thursday was his third in two preseason games and fourth over his last three appearances, putting him among the preseason scoring leaders.
A big goal for Kerins
Kerins needed to make an impact with limited preseason opportunities, and he did that Thursday. His second-period goal was an important moment for a player trying to stay on the Flames’ radar. It may not be enough to secure an NHL roster spot, but it gives him a strong performance to build on heading into the rest of camp.