Flames Rally Falls Short in 7-3 Loss to Capitals

The Calgary Flames fell 7–3 to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Monday night.
It marked the Flames debut for Victor Olofsson, while Matvei Gridin returned to the lineup following his recall from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League. Devin Cooley got the nod in goal for Calgary.
Despite goals from Gridin, Blake Coleman and Yegor Sharangovich, the Flames couldn’t overcome an early deficit and a pair of quick third-period strikes from Washington.
Washington wasted little time opening the scoring. Just 2:46 into the first period, Cooley stopped an initial shot but the rebound bounced straight to Hendrix Lapierre, who quickly snapped it home to make it 1–0.
The Capitals doubled their lead midway through the frame. After sustained pressure in the Calgary zone, a loose puck slid to the side of the net where Tom Wilson gathered it and wired a shot into the top corner at 9:13.
Washington added one more before the intermission. Justin Sourdif won a battle along the boards and fed Connor McMichael alone in the slot. McMichael ripped a shot past Cooley at 17:43, sending the Capitals to the dressing room with a 3–0 advantage.
Calgary mounted an impressive response in the middle period.
Gridin got the Flames on the board after a crisp passing play. Olli Maatta moved the puck to Ryan Strome, who slid a cross-ice feed to Gridin for a one-timer that beat Logan Thompson.
Late in the period, the Flames struck twice while shorthanded.
First, Mikael Backlund intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and sprung Coleman on a breakaway. Coleman made a smooth backhand-to-forehand move before tucking the puck past Thompson at 17:39.
Still killing the same penalty, Calgary tied the game moments later. Joel Farabee chased down a loose puck deep in the Washington end and set up Sharangovich trailing into the slot. Sharangovich buried the chance at 18:55, recording the sixth-fastest shorthanded goal in franchise history and sending the game into the second intermission tied 3–3.
The third period swung back in Washington’s favour.
On a power play at 10:52, a scramble in front of the Calgary net led to McMichael collecting a loose puck and roofing his second goal of the night to restore the Capitals’ lead.
Just 23 seconds later, Washington struck again. Sourdif forced a turnover and fired a shot that deflected off traffic in front and into the net, giving the Capitals a two-goal cushion.
Ethan Frank added an empty-net goal at 17:14 and then a breakaway goal from Ryan Leonard (19:44) sealed the 7–3 win for Washington.
1. New additions making an impact
Strome and Maatta each picked up assists, extending their point streaks to start their Flames tenures and continuing to contribute offensively.
2. Gridin showing growth
Gridin looked comfortable in his return to the NHL lineup. The young forward generated multiple scoring chances and finished with his fourth goal of the season, bringing his total to eight points in 18 games.
3. Momentum swings decided the game
Calgary’s two quick shorthanded goals completely shifted the momentum in the second period, but Washington responded with two goals just 23 seconds apart in the third — a sequence that ultimately proved to be the difference.