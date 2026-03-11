Flames Shut Out by Rangers 4–0 at Madison Square Garden

The Calgary Flames came up empty on Tuesday night, dropping a 4–0 decision to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
It was a night of milestones despite the result. Forward Ryan Strome skated in his 900th NHL game, doing so in a familiar building where he spent four seasons with the Rangers. Meanwhile, Adam Klapka reached the 100-game mark in his NHL career. In goal, Dustin Wolf got the start for Calgary opposite veteran netminder Jonathan Quick, a player Wolf has often cited as a childhood hero.
The Rangers opened the scoring late in the first period during a lengthy two-man advantage. At 17:27, Alexis Lafrenière positioned himself in front of the net and redirected a Mika Zibanejad shot past Wolf for the power-play marker. The assist gave Zibanejad the 800th point of his NHL career and sent the Rangers to the intermission with a 1–0 lead.
New York added to its advantage midway through the second period. After a long dump-in created pressure in the Flames’ zone, Ty Kartye tracked down the puck and fed Conor Sheary trailing into the play. Sheary wasted no time ripping a one-timer past Wolf at 10:28 to double the Rangers’ lead.
The home side kept the momentum rolling later in the frame. At 16:31, a quick passing sequence through the slot set up Lafrenière for his second of the night. Zibanejad picked up his second assist on the play as the Rangers executed a crisp tic-tac-toe passing play that left Wolf with little chance. After 40 minutes, New York held a commanding 3–0 edge.
Lafrenière completed the hat trick in the third period. Gabriel Perreault found him open for a one-timer, and the Rangers forward roofed the puck to extend the lead to 4–0 and seal the win for New York.
Despite generating several chances, Calgary was unable to solve Quick, who turned aside every attempt he faced to secure the shutout.
Milestone Moments
Ryan Strome reached the 900-game plateau in the same building where he spent four seasons as a Ranger, while Adam Klapka appeared in the 100th game of his NHL career.
Coronato Creating Chances
Matt Coronato remains without a goal in his last 12 games, but the young forward showed signs of progress by generating several quality opportunities and putting six shots on goal.
New Power-Play Look
The Flames debuted a reworked second power-play unit featuring newcomers Ryan Strome and Victor Olofsson, a sign the coaching staff is continuing to experiment with combinations following recent roster changes.