Flames Training Camp: Breaking Down the Roster Groups

The Calgary Flames are officially back on the ice.
Following Wednesday’s media day, which saw players take part in headshots, promotional shoots and the usual start-of-season activities, the Flames opened training camp Thursday morning with their roster divided into two groups.
Team Red features much of the expected NHL group, while Team Black is made up largely of players expected to start the season with the Calgary Wranglers, along with several prospects looking to make a strong impression.
With preseason games coming up, here are some of the names and storylines worth watching from each group.
Team Red: The NHL Group
Team Red features plenty of familiar faces, including Mikael Backlund, Matt Coronato and Morgan Frost, while Dustin Wolf and Devin Cooley make up the goaltending tandem.
For the most part, this is the group that gives us an early look at the players expected to be competing for spots on the Flames’ opening-night roster.
There is also an interesting prospect mixed into the group.
Chase Harrington, the Flames’ second-round pick from the 2026 NHL Draft, gets an early opportunity to skate alongside NHL veterans.
Harrington is coming off his junior career with the Spokane Chiefs, where he recorded 57 points, including 28 goals and 29 assists, in 61 games last season.
At this point, camp is about getting a first look at how prospects fit into the bigger picture. For Harrington, being around the NHL group provides an opportunity to show what he can do against stronger competition.
Team Black: Wranglers Core and NHL Hopefuls
Team Black is largely made up of players expected to form the core of the Flames’ AHL affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers.
But that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to watch.
Andrew Basha, Jonathan Castagna, Rory Kerins, Sam Morton and Aydar Suniev are among the younger players looking to make an impression and put themselves into the conversation for NHL opportunities.
A strong camp doesn’t necessarily mean an immediate NHL roster spot, but it can go a long way toward establishing where a player sits on the organization’s depth chart when injuries or roster needs arise during the season.
William Strömgren is another player worth keeping an eye on.
After getting an NHL call-up last season, Strömgren enters this year’s camp with some experience at the next level and another opportunity to push his way further up the organization.
Brzustewicz in the Blue-Line Mix
One of the bigger names on Team Black is defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz.
Brzustewicz appeared in 34 games with the Flames last season, recording two goals and five assists for seven points.
That NHL experience gives him something to build on as he enters another training camp.
The Flames added Simon Nemec and Jake Middleton to the blue line this offseason, creating another layer to the competition for NHL spots.
For Brzustewicz, the task is pretty straightforward: have a strong camp, carry over what he learned from last season and make the decision as difficult as possible for the coaching staff.
What to Watch as Camp Continues
The roster split gives us an early snapshot of how the Flames are organizing their group, but there is still plenty of time for things to change.
The preseason will provide a better indication of where some of these players fit, particularly among the prospects and younger players competing for NHL opportunities.