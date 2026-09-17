Flames Training Camp: Breaking Down the Roster Groups

thehockeynews.com The "Show Me" Season: Can Rory Kerins Stick in the NHL? Rory Kerins has spent the last few years doing things the right way, but now he faces the ultimate test: turning AHL dominance into a permanent NHL career. At 24 years old, the Caledonia, Ontario native is no longer just a "prospect", he’s a player with a proven track record of finding the back of the net at the AHL level, and he knows exactly what the Flames are looking for.