Nikolaj Ehlers To Miss Game 4 Due To Lower-Body Injury

Hurricanes face a significant offensive void as their star winger is sidelined, potentially impacting power play and even-strength dynamics.
The Carolina Hurricanes will be without one of their top players for Game 4 in Ottawa as Nikolaj Ehlers has been ruled out for the game with a lower-body injury.
Ehlers, 30, had a game-winning assist in three games so far, averaging over 20 minutes a night alongside Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook.
It's a big blow not only for the Hurricanes' 5v5 offense, but also their power play as Ehlers had led the team in the regular season in PP production (29 points).
However, there's not a better time to be without him as the Canes currently hold a 3-0 series lead.
Physical winger Nicolas Deslauriers will draw in in place of Ehlers, which might be a good thing being that the Senators will be desperate to stay alive and also might be looking for revenge on Taylor Hall for knocking out Jake Sanderson.
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