Brandon Bussi Bounces Back In Big Way Against New Jersey

"I feel good right now," Bussi said. "Honestly, the last stretch was a combination of some bad bounces and, yeah, I didn't play as well as I would have liked. So when you have both of those going your way, it's not a good recipe. But I felt good the last few games. I think some pucks have found some holes, but I feel like if I keep playing the way I have at least these last two games, I'm gonna continue to have more success. Felt good tonight."