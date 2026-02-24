Seth Jarvis No Longer A Kid; Emerging As Vocal Leader For Carolina Hurricanes

Seth Jarvis is one of the more talented players in the league.
At just 24 years old, the Winnipeg native has already become an impact player for the Carolina Hurricanes. One who has led the team in goals in back-to-back years and has started to garner Selke consideration as well.
"His willingness to learn and understand the defensive side of the game is the evolution we maybe weren't sure about," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour on Jarvis' development. "We knew he was going to be an offensive player, but the all-rounded game is what sets him up right now for success and makes him standout."
His meteoric rise is why the 2020 first-round pick has been a part of two straight Team Canada rosters (4 Nations Face-Off, 2026 Milan Winter Olympics) and why the Hurricanes have enjoyed as much success as they have over the recent years.
"He's been a stud all year," said alternate captain Jordan Martinook. "It's no surprise. We've seen it for years. He's an incredible guy, just a great teammate and a great guy to be around. He leads us every night."
But Jarvis provides value to the team beyond just what appears on the stat sheet.
If there's one thing that people are aware of when it comes to Seth Jarvis, it's his personality.
The star winger is the most viral Carolina Hurricane and perhaps one of the most viral NHL players in the entire league, which is clear when you watch and listen to his blooper reel worthy interviews.
Jarvis is someone who's truly himself, which is rare in today's game, and he isn't afraid to speak his mind, no matter how "stupid" some of what he says might seem.
"It's a long season and I know it can get kind of repetitive, especially with how much we've been playing," Jarvis said. "The more I can come in everyday with good energy, whether that's saying something stupid and getting laughs or doing something that just brings everyone into the fight. That's what I try to do on a daily basis."
Every team needs a guy like Jarvis that can bring a smile out of anyone and remind them to just relax and have fun.
It's an effect that lightens up a group and helps bring a little more connectivity, especially in a season as long and condensed as the current one.
"We have a real quiet group just in general, but he's not one of them," Brind'Amour said. "When you have as many games as we have had all just piled in, and it feels like Groundhog Day, you need those kinds of guys to lighten the group and provide a little emotion and add a little personality. We are a real businesslike group — and that's good you need that — but it's hard to do everyday. So you need to have someone like that in your group to just lighten everything up."
"We all know how special of a player Jarvy is and what he can bring to a team," said defenseman K'Andre Miller. "Something that you guys maybe don't know or notice all the time is just the energy he brings on the bench. Whether it's in the locker room or just hanging out with the guys. He always a guy that people want to be around and he's kind of the life of the party."
But Jarvis isn't all just laughs and clowning around.
He has a serious side to him that not too many people seem to be aware of.
When the puck drops and the games start, he's locked in and he's making sure everyone else on the team is on the same page as him too.
"He's definitely in-tune with whether we need a boost or, on the other side, he's not afraid to speak up in the locker room if need be," Martinook said. "When the game turns on, he's dialed in and pushing us to be better. That's what you want out of your best players and your leaders and I feel like he's grown into that, but for years, he's been doing that."
When things get tough, leaders are the guys that step up whether that's on the ice making a big play or in the room, pushing the right buttons to get everyone pulling on the same rope.
And what's becoming more and more clear is that as this team continues to develop, Jarvis is emerging as a leader that can do both.
The on-ice stuff is easy for Jarvis to prove, as he's nearing in on three straight 30-goal seasons, but speaking up isn't something he's afraid of doing either.
"I've just become more comfortable voicing my opinion," Jarvis said. "I don't know if my opinion carries any weight, but maybe it does a little bit more now than in the past. But I do feel more comfortable talking in here and kind of using that aspect of my personality. I think that's something that maybe gets overshadowed by the stupid stuff I do. But I do have the ability to be a leader and a vocal leader."
Vocal leadership is a fairly rare trait, but for Jarvis, who's always had an outgoing personality, it comes naturally to him.
It wasn't even something that the team had to try and cultivate in him. It's just how he's always been wired.
"Players either have it or they don't," Brind'Amour said. "I think he's always been a guy that, right away, you recognize could be a good leader, not just with the way he plays, but off the ice too. Being yourself. That's the key. Not everybody is capable of commanding a room and feeling natural about it, but I think he's one of those guys that has no problem doing so."
While he always had the ability to lead, it was the openness of the Hurricanes' locker room that allowed Jarvis to really take that next step and evolve into the leader he is today.
Coming into the league as a fresh faced 19 year old is a daunting task and one that goes beyond just playing against the best players in the world night in and night out.
It's figuring out how to be an adult in the world of professional hockey, while also acclimating to new teammates, locker room dynamics and more.
But Jarvis was able to be himself from day one, something he's always been grateful for.
"Just being able to be comfortable in here and be able to speak my mind and voice myself was key," Jarvis said. "I think that all started from when I came in as a young guy and they let me do my thing and just get more and more comfortable."
It's this comfort and acceptance that allowed Jarvis to grow into more and more of a complete player and now the fruits of that is paying off ten-fold for the Hurricanes.
"You ask him to do this, he's doing it, he plays in all situations and then does it with energy and that's really the key," Brind'Amour said. "It's not just about going out there. There's a purpose. And then obviously the personality. We love him for who he is. He's a real leader with our group and you need that. It's team hockey and everyone has to step up and he does that night after night."
Even if Jarvis doesn't wear a letter for the Hurricanes, his impact as a leader is undeniable.
"Everyone knows who the leaders are on your team," Brind'Amour said. "We have more than just the guys wearing letters and we expect everyone to lead in some form or fashion. But he's a leader of our team with the way he plays every night and in all situations and now taking on even more of a leadership role within the group off the ice. I don't need to stick a letter to advertise it."
I'm almost certain that Jarvis will have a letter emblazoned on his jersey one day, but as Brind'Amour said, he doesn't need one to prove anything.
The proof of his leadership is reflected in his game and in the team, each and every day.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.