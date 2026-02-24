Seth Jarvis No Longer A Kid; Emerging As Vocal Leader For Carolina Hurricanes

"We have a real quiet group just in general, but he's not one of them," Brind'Amour said. "When you have as many games as we have had all just piled in, and it feels like Groundhog Day, you need those kinds of guys to lighten the group and provide a little emotion and add a little personality. We are a real businesslike group — and that's good you need that — but it's hard to do everyday. So you need to have someone like that in your group to just lighten everything up."