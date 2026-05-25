Carolina Hurricanes @ Montreal Canadiens Eastern Conference Final Game 3: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Fresh off an overtime thriller, the undefeated road-warrior Hurricanes storm into Montreal's Centre Bell looking to seize a series lead in a pivotal Game 3.
What - Game 3 (1-1)
When - 8 p.m., Monday, May 25
Where - Centre Bell; Montreal, QB, Canada
How to Watch - TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to steal a road game tonight in Montreal as they take on Canadiens in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final.
The Hurricanes are coming off of a 3-2 overtime win on Saturday and will hope to continue building off of that momentum.
Carolina has been perfect on the road so far this postseason, winning all four of their road games so far.
Montreal on the other hand is just 2-4 at the Centre Bell these playoffs.
The Canes had a tough Game 1, but were much stronger in Game 2 and the team is confident that they can continue playing their game.
Streaks
- Eric Robinson (2g) has goals in back-to-back games.
- William Carrier (2a) has points in back-to-back games.
Game Notes
- Carolina and Montreal are meeting for a playoff series for the third time in team histories. The Hurricanes are 2-0 (2002, 2006).
- Montreal went 3-0 against Carolina in the regular season this year.
- Former Habs on the Hurricanes roster include Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Mike Reilly and Nicolas Deslauriers.
- Hurricanes prospects Ryan Suzuki is brothers with Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki and Justin Robidas is the son of Montreal assistant coach Stephane Robidas.
- For their regular season careers, Sebastian Aho (13g, 30pts in 25gp) and Andrei Svechnikov (13g, 21pts in 20gp) are point-per-game players.
- Frederik Andersen has a career record of 15-7-2 against Montreal, with a 0.918 save percentage and two shutouts.
Key Matchups
Projected Starting Goalies
- Frederik Andersen: 9-1; 0.927 Sv%; 1.55 GAA
- Jakub Dobes: 9-7; 0.909 Sv%; 2.51 GAA
Leading Scorers
- Goals - Logan Stankoven (7) / Alex Newhook (7)
- Points - Taylor Hall (12) / Nick Suzuki (16)
Power Play
- Carolina - 11.9% (5/42)
- Montreal - 23.3% (13/56)
Penalty Kill
- Carolina - 95.5% (42/44)
- Montreal - 76.3% (45/59)
Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Pyotr Kochetkov
Canadiens Projected Lineup
Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook - Jake Evans - Ivan Demidov
Alexandre Texier - Phillip Danault - Josh Anderson
Zack Bolduc - Joe Veleno - Kirby Dach
Mike Matheson - Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble - Lane Hutson
Kaiden Guhle - Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Injuries and Scratches: Samuel Montembeault, Patrik Laine (abdomen), Owen Beck, Adam Engstrom, Brendan Gallagher, David Reinbacher, Arber Xhekaj, Oliver Kapanen, Florian Xhekaj
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