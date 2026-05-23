Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens Eastern Conference Final Game 2: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

After dropping the opener, the Hurricanes aim to even the series in Raleigh. Discover projected lines, injury updates, and key matchups as Montreal fights to maintain their lead.
What - Game 2 (0-1)
When - 7 p.m., Saturday, May 23
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - Network
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to bounce back in Game 2 tonight after dropping their first game of the postseason on Thursday.
Carolina just weren't ready to play in Game 1 and the Montreal Canadiens were more than happy to take advantage of them, scoring four goals in the opening 12 minutes.
The Hurricanes are going to need to come out on Saturday with a much better defensive effort overall if they don't want to see themselves fall into a 0-2 hole.
Streaks
- N/A
Game Notes
- Carolina and Montreal are meeting for a playoff series for the third time in team histories. The Hurricanes are 2-0 (2002, 2006).
- Montreal went 3-0 against Carolina in the regular season this year.
- Former Habs on the Hurricanes roster include Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Mike Reilly and Nicolas Deslauriers.
- Hurricanes prospects Ryan Suzuki is brothers with Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki and Justin Robidas is the son of Montreal assistant coach Stephane Robidas.
- For their regular season careers, Sebastian Aho (13g, 30pts in 25gp) and Andrei Svechnikov (13g, 21pts in 20gp) are point-per-game players.
- Frederik Andersen has a career record of 15-7-2 against Montreal, with a 0.918 save percentage and two shutouts.
Key Matchups
Projected Starting Goalies
- Frederik Andersen: 8-1; 0.932 Sv%; 1.51 GAA
- Jakub Dobes: 9-6; 0.911 Sv%; 2.48 GAA
Leading Scorers
- Goals - Logan Stankoven (7) / Alex Newhook (7)
- Points - Taylor Hall (12) / Nick Suzuki (16)
Power Play
- Carolina - 12.8% (5/39)
- Montreal - 24.1% (13/54)
Penalty Kill
- Carolina - 95.2% (40/42)
- Montreal - 75% (42/56)
Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Pyotr Kochetkov
Canadiens Projected Lineup
Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook - Jake Evans - Ivan Demidov
Alexandre Texier - Phillip Danault - Josh Anderson
Zack Bolduc - Oliver Kapanen - Kirby Dach
Mike Matheson - Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble - Lane Hutson
Kaiden Guhle - Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Injuries and Scratches: Samuel Montembeault, Patrik Laine (abdomen), Owen Beck, Adam Engstrom, Brendan Gallagher, David Reinbacher, Arber Xhekaj, Joe Veleno, Florian Xhekaj
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