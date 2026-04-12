'Everyone Came In Ready To Play': Jordan Staal, Frederik Andersen, Rod Brind'Amour On Win Over Mammoth

Staal hits 20 goals, Andersen shines as Carolina secures another win. Brind'Amour reveals keys to the team's continued success.
The Carolina Hurricanes kept the ball rolling Saturday night, pulling off another win despite resting seven regulars, this time with a 4-1 win over the Utah Mammoth.
Jordan Staal reached the 20-goal milestone, scoring the game-winner, and Frederik Andersen made 26 saves in his second straight start.
After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, along with Staal and Andersen spoke with the media in Utah. Here's what they had to say:
Rod Brind'Amour
On the game: It wasn't one of our better games, that's for sure, but when you look at what we're missing from the lineup, it's probably to be expected. But I thought in the third period, we just increased our effort level. It wasn't a pretty game, but you look at the little things: Jordo winning all the faceoffs, getting a big goal by Fishy there and then Freddie made some big saves. At the end of the day, that's the game. The goalie made some saves for us and we were able to sneak out of here with the win.
On what's made Jordan Staal such an effective scorer this season: It's a good question. I mean, his game's not changed at all. We are playing him a little more and I think you add 27 to his wing and that makes a big difference too. That line now has a different dynamic and it's obviously paying dividends.
On the organizational depth: I don't know what it says, but obviously the guys we put in know how to play. So clearly they're not replacing the guys that we have out of the lineup, but they're able to play at the NHL level and understand what it takes. And the way we're playing, we're not getting totally buried anyway. I thought all the guys... tonight wasn't the same as the other night, but they certainly held their own.
On Frederik Andersen: That's the game. There's always a game within in the game, but you can almost boil it down to that. Your goalie makes saves for you in a game where you're not playing your best, that allows you to have a chance to win and that's what happened tonight.
On going back to Andersen tonight despite starting in Chicago: I think we know that we're gonna rotate here and we have a back-to-back coming up and I think we just felt like giving him another crack. He played well in Chicago, but we know we're gonna have both guys here down the stretch.
On Sean Walker: He's just competitive. It's tough to measure what that is and what the value is of that because you can't put it on paper. Guys that are competitive and what they have inside of them. You just watch the way he plays every shift, he's leaving it all out there and that's why we love him.
On Jordan Staal reaching 20 goals at age 37: It's huge. Hopefully... everyone's all about numbers, right? But hopefully it brings light to the kind of player he is. When we talk about that award that goes around for, in my opinion, the best overall player, the most valuable, the Selke award, just look at this game tonight. Just look at that game tonight and tell me how that's not a guy that should be... forget about in the conversation, but should be winning that this year.
Jordan Staal
On the game: I thought it was a good effort. There was a little lull in that game in the second and Freddie came up big. He made some big saves throughout the whole game, but he was really good in the second for us to kind of keep it at bay. And then the boys grinded in the third. Thought we had a good, solid third period. Had some big kills and then sneaking in that extra goal by Fish was a big goal there. It was a great third.
On the callups: It's all the way though the organization. You need depth everywhere and the guys that have come up and played have played great. They've stepped in in their own way and helped us win games. It's been good. We have a few guys getting some rest for the final push here, so it's a great experience for those guys and they're playing great. It's all good stuff.
On Andrei Svechnikov's career year: He's just been steady all year long. Maybe not the start from what I remember, but for the most part, he's just been on the puck and tenacious and physical and strong and just the player that we know he can be. It's shown all year long and he's just been a lot steadier and it's good to see him get rewarded.
On reaching the 20-goal milestone for the first time in a decade: It was nice. Obviously I'm not known necessarily for my offensive skills, but I always want to chip in that way and it's always nice to score goals. Fly was looking for me in the first and so I think I could have had three or four and was able to get one there. It always feels good. I'll take it.
On what's made him able to be so effective offensively this year: Obviously getting the opportunity on the power play is the biggest one. I snuck in a few goals on the power play, which helps. So if I don't get that opportunity, it's a little tougher to get to 20, so I've been enjoying that opportunity and trying to make the best of it that I can. I think the rest, my linemates have been great all year and it's been nice to get the opportunities to sneak a few in and help the team out that way.
On Frederik Andersen's performance: Like I said, that second period, we had a little lull and he was steady for us. Then in that third period, he made some big saves on some good players and he made it look easy. It's good to see him getting into a groove.
Frederik Andersen
On the game: Everyone came in ready to play and obviously some new guys getting some opportunities to show what they've got and I thought they've been doing really well. It's been really fun to see. With guys in and out of our lineup, sometimes it can be a little bit tricky for the guys, but I think we handled it well and throughout the game there was a lot of big plays. Obviously getting the lead pretty quick and special teams was pretty good.
On his mentality for the second period: Not really much different than any other time. You try to see what's in front of you and fight to get a look at the puck and react.
On the third period: We had the lead going in and we just wanted to try and ride it out and continue to keep the lead. Not too much else to say. Obviously a big goal to make it a two-goal lead again. To answer like that was good.
On what he's focusing on as the regular season winds down: Just process over results really. I feel like I'm moving right, getting to spots right and that's really what sets you up to see the puck and move well out of that position. Like I said, that's the simplest way I can put it and just try to enjoy it and take it day by day.
On Sean Walker: He's awesome. He's been really good all year and I think he's been really good offensively the last little bit and his defensive side has been awesome as well. He lays out when he needs to and does his part of the job really well.
On his process: I just like to feel like I'm moving well. I think that's the key. Feeling like you're in the right positions and the right timing. Obviously you're never gonna be perfect, but as much as possible, just try to react and not get too worried about the other things. At times, you can feel like you want to do everything perfect and that slows you down a little bit. So just trying to be in the moment and enjoy the game too
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