'Everyone Came In Ready To Play': Jordan Staal, Frederik Andersen, Rod Brind'Amour On Win Over Mammoth

On the game: It wasn't one of our better games, that's for sure, but when you look at what we're missing from the lineup, it's probably to be expected. But I thought in the third period, we just increased our effort level. It wasn't a pretty game, but you look at the little things: Jordo winning all the faceoffs, getting a big goal by Fishy there and then Freddie made some big saves. At the end of the day, that's the game. The goalie made some saves for us and we were able to sneak out of here with the win.



On what's made Jordan Staal such an effective scorer this season: It's a good question. I mean, his game's not changed at all. We are playing him a little more and I think you add 27 to his wing and that makes a big difference too. That line now has a different dynamic and it's obviously paying dividends.



On the organizational depth: I don't know what it says, but obviously the guys we put in know how to play. So clearly they're not replacing the guys that we have out of the lineup, but they're able to play at the NHL level and understand what it takes. And the way we're playing, we're not getting totally buried anyway. I thought all the guys... tonight wasn't the same as the other night, but they certainly held their own.



On Frederik Andersen: That's the game. There's always a game within in the game, but you can almost boil it down to that. Your goalie makes saves for you in a game where you're not playing your best, that allows you to have a chance to win and that's what happened tonight.



On going back to Andersen tonight despite starting in Chicago: I think we know that we're gonna rotate here and we have a back-to-back coming up and I think we just felt like giving him another crack. He played well in Chicago, but we know we're gonna have both guys here down the stretch.



On Sean Walker: He's just competitive. It's tough to measure what that is and what the value is of that because you can't put it on paper. Guys that are competitive and what they have inside of them. You just watch the way he plays every shift, he's leaving it all out there and that's why we love him.



On Jordan Staal reaching 20 goals at age 37: It's huge. Hopefully... everyone's all about numbers, right? But hopefully it brings light to the kind of player he is. When we talk about that award that goes around for, in my opinion, the best overall player, the most valuable, the Selke award, just look at this game tonight. Just look at that game tonight and tell me how that's not a guy that should be... forget about in the conversation, but should be winning that this year.