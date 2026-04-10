Jaccob Slavin Nominated For King Clancy

Discover how Carolina's standout defenseman leads on ice and champions community causes, earning him prestigious King Clancy consideration.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin is the team's nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.
The King Clancy, which nominees are selected by their teams for, is awarded to the player "who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."
On top of being one of the league's top defensive defensemen, Slavin, a two-time Lady Byng winner, has also been a member of the Hurricanes' leadership team for seven seasons now.
In addition, Slavin has long been involved with the local community, working with organizations such as the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation, Raleigh Dream Center, Raleigh Rescue Mission, as well as his own campaign, "Fight For Freedom."
The winner will be chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives.
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