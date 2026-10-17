'Everyone Was Contributing Tonight': Rod Brind'Amour, Mark Jankowski, Nikolaj Ehlers On Win In Winnipeg

On the game: I thought we were a little sluggish to start the game, making some uncharacteristic mistakes, but then I thought we got to it and looked a lot better. Obviously pulled it out.



On responding to the "freebie" goals against: There were two [goals] that you didn't really like. They didn't do much to get those, but then I thought we buckled down and played a real good second half of the game. Going up and down the lineup, I felt like everyone was contributing tonight. That's what you have to have, especially with the guys we have out. Give the guys a lot of credit for the way they stepped up.



On Nikolaj Ehlers' game-winning goal: That whole power play was really good. We had four or five really good looks and they stuck with it. Obviously nice to see Niki get one here coming up. I know it's a bit emotional for him, spent so much time here. Maybe not so nice for the Winnipeg people, but that was nice for him to get that.



On what's been going so right for Mark Jankowski: That's a good question. He's a solid player. Ever since we picked him up, that's what he's been doing and now, a little more opportunity, and suddenly he's cashing in. He's a guy that can do a little bit of everything and we need that right now.



On Jankowski being a jack-of-all-trades kind of player: It says a lot about the quality of player. He's a guy that we can rely on in every situation. And when you have out the guys we have, that's what we need. He's been stepping up in that role very, very well.



On Ehlers saying the team isn't yet where they want to be: That's the answer. You can always be better. Like I said, we didn't maybe love the start as much and there were some mistakes we were making, and that's probably what he's referring to, but we're always pushing that we need to continue to grow as a group and so that's exactly the right answer.