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Frederik Andersen To Start Game 1 For Carolina Against Ottawa

Ryan Henkel
9h
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Ryan Henkel
9h
Updated at Apr 18, 2026, 17:38
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Veteran Frederik Andersen secures the Game 1 start, leaning on extensive playoff experience to anchor the Hurricanes' crucial series opener against Ottawa.

The Carolina Hurricanes are handing the crease to veteran netminder Frederik Andersen for Game 1 of their first round series against the Ottawa Senators per head coach Rod Brind'Amour.

Andersen, 36, has 10 years of postseason experience under his belt and it's that experience that the Hurricanes will be relying on.

"We had discussions," Brind'Amour said on the decision. "Could go either way. Both guys played good the last couple of games, which is what we were looking for. Freddie's been here before and so that's probably how we decided on it."

Even though the Danish netminder's regular season numbers weren't as strong as they normally are this year, over his playoff career, he has a 46-35 record with a 0.914 save percentage, 2.40 goals against average and five shutouts.

Andersen has won seven series over the course of his career too and provides dependable stability and an ability to weather the emotional highs and lows of playoff hockey.

And even though Andersen is getting Game 1, that doesn't mean that Brandon Bussi isn't an option moving forward either as Brind'Amour has hinted toward a willingness to play both in the series.

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Carolina HurricanesRod Brind'AmourFrederik AndersenBrandon BussiPyotr Kochetkov
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