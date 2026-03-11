Hurricanes Give Up Late Goals, Pull Off Win In Shootout

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in a shootout Tuesday night at Lenovo Center.
Here are three takeaways from the win:
While many fans think that the Carlina Hurricanes are terrible at shootouts, in reality, they actually have done pretty well at them this season.
Overall, Carolina is 5-3 in the shootout this year and a big reason for that success is the rise of Jackson Blake.
Blake is shooting 50% in the shootout this year, scoring on three of his six attempts.
Of those three goals, two have been game-winners and the third was to extend a shootout, so he's been pretty clutch for the team.
"He's not afraid to come in and do whatever in any moment," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour. "He doesn't feel pressure. That doesn't mean you're gonna score, but I know he's gonna try something and obviously that was a huge goal."
Alongside Blake, the Canes have seen good results from both Seth Jarvis (2 for 7) and Andrei Svechnikov (3 for 8), the only other two skaters on the team to score in a shootout this season.
The goaltenders have also been pretty good for Carolina in that area too, with a combined save percentage of 0.793 (23 saves on 29 shots), which ranks ninth in the league.
I'm sure everyone was holding their breath when Nikolaj Ehlers went down in the first period after an awkward collision with Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson.
The Danish winger has been a huge piece of the team this season, with 20 goals and 51 points, and so losing him for any period of time would have significantly set the team back.
Luckily, he came back out for the second period and had 12 more shifts, finishing the game with 17:18 of ice time and picking up an assist.
Injuries are always worrisome, but especially so at this time of the year when the postseason is so close.
"I was glad to see he came back," Brind'Amour said. "I don't want to see anybody get hurt, especially at this time of year when we're getting closer to the end. Good that he got through."
"He's a big piece for our team," Blake said. "When hockey guys are laying on the ice, you know something is up. I'm glad he's okay, but definitely a scary moment."
Overall, it was a fairly weird game mostly due to the sheer amount of penalties that were called in the game.
And both teams really had room to complain about the officiating.
Carolina was whistled for four straight calls between the first and second period and then again on a phantom call in overtime, while Pittsburgh had to kill off back-to-back 5-on-3s in the third period thanks to a pair of soft calls drawn by Taylor Hall.
Both teams ended up with the same amount of power play chances in the end and with both notching a power play goal, it's mostly a wash, but that was not a good display of officiating.
I mean, that call on Jaccob Slavin for a perfectly broken up 2-on-1? Criminal.
But anyway, shoutout to both team's penalty kill units though, as they each had to come up huge for their respective teams.
"I thought we did a really good job killing those off, especially in overtime," Jarvis said. "That was huge. A lot of credit to our D and our penalty killers."
