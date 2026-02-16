Jordan Staal Providing Valuable Depth Scoring, Power Play Boost For Carolina

"To me, I love that he's doing it because now we're talking about him," Brind'Amour said. "He's kind of a guy we've talked a lot about this year, which is good, because it's well deserved, but even when he's not scoring and it's not going in, his game is the same and it still really has the same impact with the way he plays for us. There's a reason why he's our captain and it's not just because he's now scoring. No, that's how he goes about his business to do that and how he prepares to play at 37. That says it all for me."