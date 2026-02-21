K'Andre Miller Has Been As Advertised For Carolina Hurricanes

Heading into the 2025 offseason, the Carolina Hurricanes knew they needed to address their blueline.
The team's success has always hinged on the strong foundation built upon the backend and with back-to-back years of top-four exoduses, the team was in dire need of a boost.
Which is exactly why they were aggressive in their pursuit of New York Rangers RFA defenseman K'Andre Miller.
The (at-the-time) 25-year-old blueliner had just finished up his fifth NHL season, which arguably had been a down year for the talented defenseman.
But Carolina saw a player with the perfect physical toolkit (6-foot-5, 210lbs) and skillset to fit their system: an aggressive, man-on-man style, predicated on strong skating defenders with active sticks.
So after threatening an offer sheet, Eric Tulsky and Co. eventually came to an agreement with Chris Drury on a package for Miller involving rookie defenseman Scott Morrow, a conditional first-round pick and a second-round pick.
The Hurricanes, who were more than happy to gamble on Miller's upside, signed the defenseman to an eight-year, $60 million deal.
And what a deal it's been for Carolina so far.
"It's been everything we'd hoped for," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. "You kind of know the player from coaching against him, but you don't know what his impact could be. When he's on, it's an elite player. He's been really effective."
Miller leads all Hurricanes skaters in TOI per game, averaging 22:49 per game.
He's been such an integral piece of the Hurricanes blueline, especially in a year that has seen the team dress 10 different defenders already.
The Canes have had to rely on Miller to play big minutes and he's delivered.
He leads the entire league in chance share, with a 62% Corsi For, and his 60.4% scoring chance share, 56.61% high-danger chance share and 57.29% expected goals for are amongst the best in the NHL.
In essence, there really aren't any players better at creating chances in the offensive zone and preventing them in the defensive zone than Miller this season.
"I think the plays within our system and the routes we're supposed to take and just the little things on the ice, I'm starting to really get ahold of and the games are starting to become just a little bit easier for me," Miller said.
With his speed and size, Miller is able to efficiently cover huge swaths of the ice.
"His reach is incredible and because he's so fast, he can close quick," Brind'Amour said.
He can kill plays before they can even cross his blueline or he can pinch up the wall or step up in the neutral zone to intercept outlet passes and allow Carolina to keep pressuring opponents.
He's fifth in the league in takeaways (34) and has 62 hits and 51 blocks to boot.
"My game's been evolving the last couple of months here and I'm getting more comfortable with the systems and the guys," Miller said. "It's been honestly a great transition, I think. It's been fun being here."
And that doesn't even begin to touch on his offensive game.
Goals have been a bit harder to come by for Miller, who has just four scored across two games, but with 23 points on the year, you can see how his puck touches have been leading to more offense for other guys.
"Just playing fast and being able to use my speed up and down the ice," Miller said. "Creating offense through quick defense whether in the neutral zone or just breaking the puck out quick. I think obviously we have a huge list of skilled forwards and guys who can obviously play at a high level up and down the ice, but it's fun to get the opportunity to let the forwards do their thing and still add offense off of the backend."
It hasn't necessarily been the easiest transition year for Miller, who has missed a handful of games due to injuries, and hasn't gotten a ton of support in goal in relation to his play, with the team rocking an on-ice save percentage of just 0.878 in his 5v5 minutes, but Miller still hasn't looked like a player lacking in ability at any point.
"Anytime you make a change, whether it's a coaching change, system changes, you're going to have to figure out ways to stay dialed in and ask those questions if you're not sure," Miller said. "We have a great group of guys in here and a great leadership group that helps us less experienced guys to the system. They've done a great job of helping me."
Miller's also adapting quickly to life in North Carolina, something he said has been "great for himself."
"It's been fun being able to adapt to the culture and get to know the guys and the system, but I think overall, it's been tremendous for myself as a person," Miller said. "Being in a little bit more of a smaller market and being a little bit more family oriented."
The Hurricanes took a gamble on Miller, but so far, it seems like the perfect match.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.