Hurricanes Relied On Past Experience To Assist With Game 3 Win

"All teams, they're on it," Brind'Amour said. "As soon as an entry goes in, they're already buzzing you if it's close, but I give credit to [Video Coach Chris Huffine] because that's a bit of a tricky one because are you dragging it in and all that. We obviously went through that with Jordo already, which helped us be real confident that that was going to be offside. They did a great job there. Obviously that's a huge point in the game."