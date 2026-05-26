Hurricanes Relied On Past Experience To Assist With Game 3 Win

A sharp eye for offside negated a catastrophic own goal, leveraging lessons from past heartbreak to turn a looming deficit into a pivotal overtime triumph and series lead.
The Carolina Hurricanes have taken a 2-1 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Final after a 3-2 overtime win on Saturday.
But before they won the game, they nearly lost it as it looked initially like they had fallen into a 3-2 hole midway through the third period.
After some extended zone time by the Canadiens, Noah Dobson tried to thread a pass across the slot and a diving Nikolaj Ehlers accidently deflected it into his own net.
It looked like the Hurricanes were going to let a game in which they controlled slip away, but Carolina challenged the play for offside.
After review, it was determined that Cole Caufield had just barely entered the zone ahead of the puck, bringing the goal back and setting the stage for the Hurricanes to eventually win the game.
Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour credited his staff and their prior experience after the game for getting the call right.
"All teams, they're on it," Brind'Amour said. "As soon as an entry goes in, they're already buzzing you if it's close, but I give credit to [Video Coach Chris Huffine] because that's a bit of a tricky one because are you dragging it in and all that. We obviously went through that with Jordo already, which helped us be real confident that that was going to be offside. They did a great job there. Obviously that's a huge point in the game."
In Game 2 of the first round series against the Ottawa Senators, the Hurricanes themselves had a goal called back for offside as Jordan Staal was deemed to have not had control of the puck on a close play entering the zone.
It was seeing how that play was ruled by the league that gave the Canes the confidence they needed to make the call to challenge the play in Game 3.
"That was an interesting point in the game," said Taylor Hall "In the end, it's offside, so shouldn't have really even turned into a play. It's nice that they got it right and that was a nice break for us. We felt like we had control of the game and you have to make sure that we win those ones and we ended up doing that."
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