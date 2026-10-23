'Probably Should Have Had Two Points': Rod Brind'Amour, Seth Jarvis, Juuso Valimaki On Shootout Loss

On the game: If you take away the five penalties, that game was pretty good. We did a pretty good job. Last [goal against] was tough. Should never go in. Everybody knows that. It was just a bad bounce and probably should have had two points, but that's the way it goes.



On the first five minutes of the third period: You come out, we make a mistake, we try to poach on it which we know we really shouldn't when we're up by two. There's no reason to and again, you're going against world class players. You can't do that. That's kind of what happened there. It's kind of obvious how that game went. Like I said, five penalties was too many. The fact that we only had two power plays and they had five in a game where it's even like that. That's a little suspect, for me, because that's the game. We all see what's happening.



On Seth Jarvis: I mean, what a great goal, right? That was awesome. He looked good. I wasn't sure how he was going to handle the pace and everything, but I thought he did great.



On the difficulty of slowing down Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl: It's always tough and it feels like they're out there the whole game because they're so talented. But when you give them the ice, like power plays, that's death. It's two of the best players maybe to ever play with that much space. Can't do that.



On Juuso Valimaki: [His goal] should have been the game winner, right? It should have been over. Like I said, a bad bounce at the end. Good for him to come in and contribute. That's what we need. No matter where you are in the lineup. That's what I think everyone has been doing. Guys have been coming in and doing their job. That's what he did tonight.