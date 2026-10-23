'Probably Should Have Had Two Points': Rod Brind'Amour, Seth Jarvis, Juuso Valimaki On Shootout Loss

Carolina Hurricanes
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Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2026 1:01 PMPublished Oct 23, 2026 1:01 PM
Updated Oct 23, 2026 3:15 PM
Despite Seth Jarvis’s scoring return and a late lead, penalty trouble and Edmonton’s superstars forced a shootout heartbreak.
The Carolina Hurricanes dropped a second game on their road trip, falling 6-5 in the shootout to the Edmonton Oilers.
The Hurricanes scored enough to be victorious, with even Seth Jarvis grabbing a goal in his season debut and Juuso Valimaki putting Carolina ahead with under three minutes to go, but they just couldn't slow down Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl who both finished with five points.
After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Jarvis and Valimaki spoke with the media in Edmonton. Here's what they had to say:
Rod Brind'Amour
On the game: If you take away the five penalties, that game was pretty good. We did a pretty good job. Last [goal against] was tough. Should never go in. Everybody knows that. It was just a bad bounce and probably should have had two points, but that's the way it goes.
On the first five minutes of the third period: You come out, we make a mistake, we try to poach on it which we know we really shouldn't when we're up by two. There's no reason to and again, you're going against world class players. You can't do that. That's kind of what happened there. It's kind of obvious how that game went. Like I said, five penalties was too many. The fact that we only had two power plays and they had five in a game where it's even like that. That's a little suspect, for me, because that's the game. We all see what's happening.
On Seth Jarvis: I mean, what a great goal, right? That was awesome. He looked good. I wasn't sure how he was going to handle the pace and everything, but I thought he did great.
On the difficulty of slowing down Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl: It's always tough and it feels like they're out there the whole game because they're so talented. But when you give them the ice, like power plays, that's death. It's two of the best players maybe to ever play with that much space. Can't do that.
On Juuso Valimaki: [His goal] should have been the game winner, right? It should have been over. Like I said, a bad bounce at the end. Good for him to come in and contribute. That's what we need. No matter where you are in the lineup. That's what I think everyone has been doing. Guys have been coming in and doing their job. That's what he did tonight.
Seth Jarvis
On the game: We did a lot of good things, but you can't take that many penalties against a team like that. They have so many skilled players, such a good power play that it's going to hurt you. Obviously there's other aspects of our game that we need to clean up, but I thought we fought well. We held in there. Just some mental mistakes that kind of cost us a little bit.
On the start of the third period being a turning point in the game: Absolutely. I mean, it's tough. They can kind of spark their offense at any moment with the group they have. Obviously we knew there was going to be a big push, we just weren't quite ready for it.
On the difficulty of slowing down Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl: They're incredible. They're two of the best players in the world and it takes everybody in here. Everyone got their chances with him and just making sure we're aware when they're on the ice. I mean, some nights, that's going to happen. You can see why they're so highly regarded.
On how he felt in his first game back: I mean, first period I wasn't feeling too great. Just kind of catching up to the game. But after that, I thought I got my legs back and felt a lot better. I mean, one of my biggest things is my defense and being responsible and I thought that part was kind of lacking tonight. That's a big reason why we didn't pull this one out. Obviously some stuff to clean up, but I kind of expected that coming into my first game.
On his goal: I've grown a lot of confidence in myself. I trust myself and my talents and so when I see an opportunity to try somebody, I want to take full advantage. It's not always going to work, but tonight it did.
Juuso Valimaki
On the game: Just too many penalties. Obviously their power play is really good. In the first 40, we didn't give them much other than the power plays, so if we kind of limit that a little bit, they don't got to feel like they're going like that. Obviously the start of the third, we have to come out better than that. Gave them life there when we could have taken it all away. Just a couple of learning things.
On what changed in the third period: I think just the first couple of shifts, honestly. They were ready to push back and we were not ready for it. You score a quick one, you get momentum, you feel good about yourselves and tonight they just kept rolling with that a little bit and we couldn't really get much o-zone time or generate much. I think the very start of it just gave them all the momentum.
On the difficulty of slowing down Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl: I mean, they're special players. I think if you eliminate the penalties, 5-on-5, I thought we didn't give them that much early on. But it's just like any other player. You get going somehow, you score one, you score two. They did it on the power play, so we have try to learn from that. But it's just like any other player. You get the feeling, you get hot and you feel like you can do anything out there. But obviously they're special players.
On how he's fit into the team: I'm just kind of happy to be here. Opportunity to play. Try to use it to my advantage. I think this team, obviously it's a great group of guys, great hockey team, so they make it pretty easy for me to try and fit in and do what I can do to help us win. But overall, just, again, I'm grateful to be here and I feel pretty good.
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