'Still A Long Road Ahead': Andrei Svechnikov, Shayne Gostisbehere, Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook, Jalen Chatfield, Rod Brind'Amour On Game 3 Win

On being able to establish their game early: It took a little bit of the life out of the building, which is always nice. I thought our start was good. We probably had a few too many turnovers and Freddie bailed us out, but then we kind of built the game from there.



On being the tone setter for the team: It's just the game that we've built as a whole. I'm obviously a part of it, but it's just being physical, making it hard on them and playing in their end and just doing that over and over and over again until they break. It's been obviously a great start to the series. We've played the way we've wanted to play. It's part of our whole identity as a group and we want to continue to build on that.



On finding different ways to win: You have to find different ways to win in this league. There has been a lot of different guys that have stepped up. That just kind of goes to show the depth of our team and how it's been built. Obviously Freddie, from the start, has been steady in the playoffs and has given us a great chance to win every night. There's been certain guys every other game stepping up and making plays and helping us win. It's been a great start, but still a long road ahead.



On the shorthanded goal: We talk about that off of faceoffs. Obviously they're a great faceoff team and been struggling kind of to win them, but we knew it was gonna be a mucky one and the way we played it, we want to keep pressure on them. So Marty came over the top and was caught kind of in between and everyone was kind of in between and Marty made a great second effort to poke it by him. I was kind of heading out to Drysdale and I saw it go by him and I got fortunate enough to take off. Then obviously Chatty got on his motor and the bench was yelling at me, telling me it was two. I didn't see him, but the bench let me know. The rest was Chatty finishing off a great shot.



On the timing of it: It doesn't hurt. Shorthanded goals are massive, especially in the playoffs. It hurts the other way, I know that. Shorthanded goals are big and it was a big momentum swing.



On frustrating the Flyers: Obviously you want to win games and play hard and give them nothing. They're trying to find ways to get going and we want to frustrate them as much as we can. We're definitely taking pride in that.



On if he was trying to go through Trevor Zegras' legs on the pass across to Chatfield: I don't know what I was doing. But I saw it go through and it went right into Chatty's wheelhouse. What a shot. It was cool.



On the approach Game 4: It's the same way as we've been approaching every game since the start of playoffs. It's a brand new challenge. The fourth one is always the hardest one to win. No one wants to go home. It's going to be another brand new challenge, a brand new start and we're gonna have to find ways to win a game. It might look a little different then the first three, but we have to find a way to get a win and get that fourth one.