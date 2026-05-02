Former Flyers Excited To Take On Old Team

"I loved it," Brind'Amour said on his time in Philly. "It was a great opportunity to come into when I did. We were kind of a young team at the time and I just loved every minute of it. The fans, the environment, the mentorship that they have there, like they had a bunch of the older guys and they looked after the younger guys, which was me at the time. I still have good relationships there all these years later. It was a very positive experience."