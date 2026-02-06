'There Was A Lot Of Distractions To Say The Least': Seth Jarvis, Brandon Bussi, Rod Brind'Amour On Milestone Moments, Win In New York

On the game: I think our defense played well, obviously Bus had a shutout and I think just being able to stay focused as a group knowing that there's still a job at hand and one game left and wanting to go out on a high note and I think that's what happened tonight.



On staying focused on the game even though he had found out he made Team Canada right before puck drop: There was a lot of distractions to say the least, but I mean, as soon as I stepped foot in here, everything goes away. This is kind of its own little world and that's what I love about hockey. As soon as you're in the rink, nothing else matters. At that point, coming to the rink, I was a little nervous on what was going to happen and how I was going to feel, but as soon as I stepped back in here, it was just kind of regular schedule and just getting ready for the games.



On what the few hours before puck drop were like: It's been a whirlwind. There's been a lot of phone calls, a lot of questions I've had. I've reached out to a couple of guys, just basically on what to pack because I have no idea what's going on. Hopefully figuring out flights and everything, but yeah. I guess just go home, throw some stuff in a suitcase and head back here as soon as possible.



On what his plans for the break had been: Going to Cabo. Obviously love warm weather, but this is absolutely a great reason not to go.



On if he's ever been to Italy: Nope. First team, so it'll be fun to go over there and especially in a situation like this. It's incredible.



On having familiarity with the group from 4 Nations: It is nice to know the guys and have a familiarity with maybe the systems and stuff like that. Having a little bit of an idea of what's going on. It definitely makes it a little bit easier, having a relationship with a lot of those guys already, so it's not quite as intimidating as it was at 4 Nations, but just excited to get around all the guys and head over there.



On the call: I was sleeping. I was in my pregame nap and Doug Armstrong called me. Great reason to interrupt my nap, I take those pretty seriously, but for that reason, more than happy to wake up. He just broke the news to me, I probably sounded a little groggy, wasn't quite sure what was going on yet, but as soon as I heard those words, just so much excitement.



On if he had held out hope at all: They had told me to stay ready. Obviously you never want to see somebody go down, especially Pointer, someone I model a lot of my game after, someone I have a ton of respect for and someone at 4 Nations I grew pretty close to and really enjoyed being around. It sucks that this is kind of the way it had to go, but now my job is to focus on helping the team in any way I can, whether that's playing games, just being a great teammate off the ice or doing whatever I can to contribute.



On if he felt that he had a good chance of being the next in-line replacement: Obviously I knew I was in the running to be one of the guys up and you never know what direction they're going to go. Obviously super happy that it went my direction and again, just can't wait to get over there and help contribute any way I can.



On where he was for the Sidney Crosby Golden Goal: I was at a friend's birthday party in Winnipeg. I vividly remember that and running around his basement as a like 12, no, 8 year old does.