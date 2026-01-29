Hurricanes Assign Trio Of Players To AHL

Hurricanes bolster AHL Chicago with Jaaska's return, Philp's waiver clearance, and Nystrom's reassignment, adding additional talent.
The Chicago Wolves will certainly be getting a boost to their lineup, as the Carolina Hurricanes assigned a trio of players to their AHL club over the past two days.
The team first activated forward Juha Jaaska off of IR, then reassigned both Noah Philp, who cleared waivers earlier today, and Joel Nystrom.
Jaaska, 27, has missed the entire season so far after a groin injury knocked him out during training camp and subsequently required surgery.
He'd been skating for a while in Chicago, working his way back, but he was activated for the first time on Wednesday, which should mean he could soon suit up.
The Finnish forward had 12 goals and 33 points in 53 games with AHL Chicago and also dressed for 18 games with the Hurricanes in his first professional North American season.
Philp, 27, dressed in just two games with the Hurricanes after getting claimed off of waivers from the Edmonton Oilers, before winding up on IR with his second concussion of the season.
Nystrom, 23, has dressed in 37 games for the Hurricanes this season, but with Shayne Gostisbehere returning to the lineup, the organization would rather have him playing than sitting at this point in his career.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.