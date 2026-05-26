'We Feel Like We're Fresher': Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho, Shayne Gostisbehere, Taylor Hall, Rod Brind'Amour On Yet Another OT Victory

On Montreal's called back goal: That was an interesting point in the game. In the end, it's offside, so shouldn't have really even turned into a play. It's nice that they got it right and that was a nice break for us. We felt like we had control of the game and you have to make sure that we win those ones and we ended up doing that.



On the system: I think there's a lot to like about our game tonight and you're seeing that the rust is off and we're feeling good about playing hockey again. You're off for 12 days and that first game felt like a million miles an hour and now the game is starting to slow down and you're making reads without having to think about it. It was a good effort from us tonight. A lot of guys contributed and that's how it has to be.



On his physical play: I'm just trying to play hard. I'm not perfect out there. I don't want to hurt anyone. I just want to make their D and their good players feel pressure. Hutson is probably their most important player and if he has the puck, I'm gonna try and make some contact and prevent him from getting up the ice ultimately. It's playoff hockey. You have to find different ways to contribute. I was off the scoresheet the first couple of games, but I felt like the physicality was one way I could help out.



On finding ways to win: Roddy came in and said, 'We've got them where we want them.' It was about stepping on the gas. You don't feel sorry for yourself that the game hasn't finished the way you want to. Sometimes it's going to take that. If you win 3-2 every game, you get 60% of the goals. We'll take it. If we have to go to overtime every game, we're ready for that. We're 5-0 in overtime now. That's a sign that we're going to bend and not break and continue playing our game.



On Jakub Dobes: Just a really good goalie. He's big, he seals the whole bottom half of the net. So if the puck is not exactly where you want it off your stick, sometimes it's hard to get those up. He has let in a five-hole goal, but he's really good and he battles for a big guy like that. He's never too far out of his net because he's so big. But we got three on him tonight, so we'll take that going forward.



On the key to the overtime success: I think we just, in all those games, we feel like we had control. I think for every game, for every overtime, except for the one against Philadelphia, we controlled play. It's just another first period or second period, I guess with the way the benches are. But we don't have to change a lot. We feel like we're fresher and that's gonna help us in the end.



On the team's road success: Sometimes it's a little bit easier to play on the road. There's not the distractions that there could be at home and if you have a power play at home and you don't get anything out of it, there's just a little bit of anxiety in the building and you're only human, you're gonna feel that. But when you're the road team, you just keep humming. You keep going and the simple plays seem like the best ones and we did a really good job with that tonight.