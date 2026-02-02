'We Played Exactly How We Wanted To': Rod Brind'Amour, Sebastian Aho, Brandon Bussi On Second Overtime Win Over Kings

On the game: I thought we were playing a perfect game, exactly how we wanted to do it. We knew we had to be patient, but I thought we had the better looks. Obviously we were in a good spot, then they got a couple, but I loved the way we just kept playing. Actually, we probably had the better looks after it was 2-2 before we won it. I thought it was a great game by us.



On the team's defensive effort: I thought all of our D did a nice job. They were really flying the zone and we did a nice job of containing that and keeping pucks alive. We created a lot of opportunities from it. So yeah, we had to be on our toes, because that's when they're dangerous. They had a couple where a guy got behind us, once in the first, but overall, I was really pleased by the bounce back game because that was what we needed.



On if it's difficult keeping guys focused through this stretch of the season: Yeah, it's human nature, but you have to assume that's kind of how everyone is right now. We have a job to do and so it's my job to keep them focused and try to keep them pushing to whatever this break is. We have two more games.



On putting pucks on net: That line especially, Jarvy had a kind of 2-on-0 and he passed it up and then Fishy had a good odd-man rush in the second. They were a little bit too unselfish, but got it at the end so we're not going to worry about it.



On Brandon Bussi: We were playing great and that to me is the number. We were getting a free opportunities and then it would go dry, but we weren't giving up much and that, to me, is how you win hockey games. Because we had plenty of opportunities, could have scored three or four more I felt like, but you don't and so you can't give up chances and I felt like we did a good job. Yeah, it's tough for a goalie to stay warm, but he's done a nice job of that all year. In the games where we have shut it down, he's been good when we've needed him.



On the fourth line: You're matching lines a little and they weren't using their guys on their fourth line that much and then we threw them out and gave up a goal, but in general, that line's been effective.



On prepping the team for an afternoon game after having played last night: Just coming up probably two different feels to the games. They win a game and we don't, so there was a little more angst on our end then in theirs and maybe that's what showed tonight.



On Jordan Staal's power play play: When you can snap them back, you can run your plays. That's what we were alluding to early in the year on why we put him out there. We were kind of missing that and you've seen, really since he's been in there, a lot of occasions where that's happened. Why not keep using him because he's been very effective.



On the officiating: Tough call. That's not a penalty. That's why... I don't know how we get to it, but we need to get to it where they can review it quickly, because that's not a penalty. It's 1-0 and the game's over, not over, but we're going really good and that could have flipped the game instantly over something that really shouldn't even be called. You can't blame the officials because it looks like a penalty, but it's not. Would love to get to where we can review these, because we see it in five seconds. It's quick and you can see that that's not what happened. You know the official would say the same thing, but they can't Live, it's too hard to officiate our game. We need to... you guys, need to somehow figure out how to put more pressure on them because we just want to get it right.