'We Were Able To Be Opportunistic': Rod Brind'Amour, Jordan Staal, Seth Jarvis, Sebastian Aho On Win Over Ottawa

On Jordan Staal: Can't say enough about him. Two of the goals directly involved him. Obviously on the power play and then that rush goal. That was a great shot. And then all the other stuff. He's done that for us forever and now adding a few goals here, he's putting a little more attention on his game, but really, nothing's changed.



On the game: It's not typically how a game goes for us. Gotta give Ottawa a lot of credit. They were on their game and it was kind of very similar to the one up there when we played them, to be honest. We were able to be opportunistic and cash in on a couple of really nice plays. Then we obviously had some big saves and that's another way to win as well.



On Brandon Bussi: All game, he made crucial saves at big times. Second period especially, we started getting into a little bit of a track meet there, a couple of bad changes and all of a sudden, odd-man rushes turn into four grade-As in one 10-second span. It was just like boom, boom, boom, boom, over, really, us making a poor decision, but then that's what you need. It's what he's done in pretty much every start for us.



On how he feels about the team's play over the current stretch: Well, we're playing a lot of teams that are... you can see the desperation level and the intensity with which they're playing. So games are really tough. Not that the other ones aren't, but there's another element to that. We're finding ways to win, which is good. You're not always going to dominate the game or whatever, you have to find ways and tonight is kind of what happened.



On one more game before the Olympic break: We've been kind of talking about it for a little while, really the whole month. We know we have a break, but can we stay focused and push through. And it's easier said than done. Everybody's making plans and there's a lot of distractions. But we have to be professional here. We have business to do and we have one more game to focus in on.



On handling the pressure of being one of the top teams: Competitive pressure, whatever you want to call it, is always there for us. It's kind of internal. We have certain standards in the way we want to play and if you do that right, we should be in that conversation. That's where we need to be and where we want to be.



On Nikolaj Ehlers setting up the game-winner: It was hanging onto it in the neutral zone, buying a little time and then catching them with a great pass up the ice. We know that he's one of those players that has a little extra composure element to his game and obviously the skill level, but it's been a great addition.



On the benefit of the upcoming break: Every team pushes hard, but I think we've pushed really hard all year. We demand a lot and guys... it will be good to get refreshed, for sure. I think the whole league needs it, just with the way the schedule has been for every team and with everybody being beat up because of the Olympics, but I think it'll be a welcome break for our guys.



On the top line: That line for the most part has been pretty solid. They've had a few games where they weren't maybe as noticeable, but tonight obviously they made a couple of really nice plays. We need them on the scoresheet. At the end of the day, they play in all the key situations, so if they're not chipping in on a nightly basis or at least fairly nightly, then we're not in great shape. But they've done a nice job.