'We're Feeling Good': Jackson Blake, Logan Stankoven, Taylor Hall, Frederik Andersen, Jaccob Slavin, Rod Brind'Amour On Game 3 Win

On the keys to the game: PK, Freddie, our centermen doing a great job on faceoffs. I think that was the key to frustrating them. Bit of a weird game with so many power plays and not a lot of momentum for either side, but those are games that are tight and you have to win if you want to take the series. We're feeling good about ourselves, but the hardest one to win is always that fourth win. They're going to give their best and we're gonna have to do the same.



On Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake's growing maturity: They're great hockey players. They have a lot of offensive prowess and just knowing where to be. And they're really good at just seeing what's going to happen one, two, three plays ahead and that's why Blaker got open on that play. All night, we were playing in their end, supporting each other, returning over pucks. It's so fun to play like that with them.



On winning matchups: Rod was giving us some tougher matchups as the season went, especially after the deadline and so I think he was kind of easing us into some of those matchups against first and second lines. Stutzle there, they were trying to play him against us a lot last game. So there's a job to do and you can kind of get maybe a little bit panicky when you see that because you're maybe not used to playing against guys like that, but we've done a good job of just playing our game and doing what we do best.



On the 5v3 penalty kill: I mean, 1:28, that's not easy. The PK was incredible. The playoffs are interesting with power plays and penalty kills. Once you get a handle on what a team's doing, like they have a pretty good handle on what our power play is doing. So there's always that chess match and our PK is so experienced and has seen so many different things over the years, that we have a ton of confidence in them.



On his play before the go-ahead goal: I whiffed on a pass and then I knew it was in my feet, so if someone was gonna come take it from me, they were gonna have to knock me over and I just tried to hold my ground. But Key made a good play just jumping in at the right time. He wasn't too early or way ahead of the play. There's times to make plays in the playoffs. You still have to score goals to win. That's one of those plays that you might look back on and really like.



On Frederik Andersen: Unreal. Super calm. Everything was in front of him. Last year in the playoffs, he seemed to get to another level. I was shooting on him just before Game 1 and he just seemed way more locked in. I'm not saying he wasn't locked in for the regular season, but I think he has a level that he gets to in the playoffs, a focus and determination. He's our rock back there.



On if low-event games are fun: They're less stressful. You have to be able to play every game as a hockey team. You can't just come into a game and only be able to win it one way. There's so many different ways you can win a hockey game. Maybe your goalie stands on his head or your PP scores two or three. Whatever it is, they don't matter in the end. So we'll do whatever we can, especially on the road. A low-event game is probably good for the road.