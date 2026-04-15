'We've Been Eager For This': Rod Brind'Amour, Ronan Seeley, Mark Jankowski, Brandon Bussi On Regular Season Finale, Readiness For Postseason

On the game: Overall, I thought it was a good game. It was tight, everyone who came up played great. Awesome for Seels and Felix there to get their first ones. But yeah, overall, it was just a great win and now onto the playoffs.



On his goal: It was just a great shift by everyone out there. All five guys. We were hounding pucks and got them tired and scrambling a little bit and then Nysy made a good play to me down low and the other two forwards there, Robby and Marty, kind of gave me some space, took their guys to the net and so I had some space and just was able to get it over his shoulder there.



On moving into the postseason: We have to keep our foot on the gas. Obviously playoff hockey is like nothing else. You can't really explain it. Just like the intensity, every play matters, every single little puck battle, every little hit, like everything is amplified so much more, the crowd is into it right from the get go. So we're just really excited to get going.



On the Ottawa Senators: They're a good team. They play hard. They earned their spot in the playoffs so it's gonna be a great series for us. We know what we're up against and I'm sure in the next few days, we'll look at them more in depth. Definitely a good matchup, for sure.



On Brandon Bussi: He was awesome. Anytime you have to go get into a game like that when you're not really expecting to and not really prepared for, it's gotta be tough, but he stood on his head and played a great game for us. Kept us in it all game and we were able to get a win for him in front of us family, who I'm sure was here. It's really special being able to play in your hometown. I know, for me, Toronto and even Buffalo is close for me. I have a ton of family and friends there, so I'm sure it was the same for him. It was great for him to win and play so well.



On the regular season: I think, overall, it was a great season. First in the conference, I mean, our goal is to get into the playoffs here and give ourselves a good chance. We did that and right from the get go, I felt like we had a good start and then we finished strong as well. We had a lot of guys come up and play big roles for us throughout the season and in the last couple of games here. It was great overall to end on a high note like that going into the playoffs.