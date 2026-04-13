Pyotr Kochetkov Close To NHL Return?

Hurricanes netminder Pyotr Kochetkov nears NHL return after surgery, boosting playoff goalie options. He's back with the main roster after conditioning stint.
The Carolina Hurricanes could potentially have a third goaltender back in the mix just in time for the postseason.
Netminder Pyotr Kochetkov has been recalled back to the main roster after a two-game conditioning stint with the Chicago Wolves in the AHL
Kochetkov, 26, had missed the last three months of the season after undergoing surgery for lower-body concerns in late December.
At the time, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour anticipated that Kochetkov would be out for the remainder of the season, but with just two games left to go on the regular season schedule, it seems that the Russian netminder could once again be an option.
Kochetkov won't play Monday night in Philadelphia, but he could definitely be an option to play the final game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday.
After returning to the ice last month, Kochetkov got back into a game this past weekend, playing a total of 60 minutes across his two AHL games, a single period in his first appearance and two periods in his second.
Kochetkov got some solid work in those games and looked to be moving comfortably and confidently.
At this point, I doubt he'll play in the postseason, but hey, never say never and it's never a bad thing to have multiple options.
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