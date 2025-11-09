'You Dream Of Scoring Since Being A Kid': Charles Alexis Legault, Joel Nystrom, Andrei Svechnikov, Rod Brind'Amour On First Points, Win Over Sabres

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Buffalo Sabres 6-3 Saturday night at Lenovo Center for their third win in a row.

Rookie defensemen Joel Nystrom and Charles Alexis Legault each registered their first career points in the win and Legault, Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho and Jesperi Kotkaniemi all had multi-point outings.

After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Legault, Nystrom and Svechnikov spoke with the media. Here's what they had to say:

Rod Brind'Amour

On the rookie defensemen picking up their first career points: We don't judge their game based on that, but it's still nice little bonuses for them. Those guys have been solid. We ask a lot of them and they're having to play so many minutes against top-end players. All three of them, Nikishin is in the same boat for me, they're all new to the league, but they're hanging in there.



On the third period: I thought it was a solid first two periods. We were really playing well, didn't really give up a ton and then their talent showed up. It was kind of like you were waiting for it to happen. They were down a few so they could just start winging it and that's when they get really dangerous as you saw. That's some really high-end players over there. But I did like the last couple of shifts. Thought that was good shutdown play, obviously a great play by Jarvy to seal the win.



On Andrei Svechnikov: He was impactful right from the get go. We need that. One of your best players, doesn't have to score, but he needs to look good and this last little while here, if he's not been our best player, he's been right there. He's looking Svech-like, so hopefully that continues.



On getting Eric Robinson and William Carrier back: We need those guys in there. Just bigger bodies. Robbie's been scoring goals and he just has underrated, I think, ability and speed. He just gets behind D and he can score. We've seen that. And Will, again, heavy. This league is big and strong and missing those guys, you notice it.



On Pyotr Kochetkov refocusing after a potentially tough goal against: Listen, I thought both goalies played well. We had how many breakaways there and we could have put the game away and their goalie did a great job keeping them in the game. And he'd probably like to have one back too. That levels out. And that [second goal] is an elite shot too. If you look at it, it's off the inside of the post. Not a lot of room and those guys can make it go in.

Charles Alexis Legault

On scoring his first NHL goal: It feels great. You dream of scoring one since being a kid, so being able to get one tonight was a great feeling.



On it being exactly like he dreamed about too: Not really. I mean, hey, a goal's a goal.



On contributing offensively: It's nice, but as you said, it's not really what I focus on. I try to just keep it simple and play my game.



On Joel Nystrom: We've been kind of living together, being two young guys, we drive to the rink together everyday so being able to get it with him is a great feeling.



On his NHL opportunity: It feels great to be here, honestly. You take every moment in and you try to enjoy it as much as you can.



On the coaching staff trusting him enough to have him out there in empty-net situations: It's a great nod, I think, but you just have to keep on working.



On celebrating his milestone with the team: The guys are great. It's a great group to be a part of and they're super welcoming.



On if he feels he's improving with each game: I mean, there's little details you try to pick up on. There's stuff I'd like to do better, but just focusing in on the day-to-day and try to get better every day.

Joel Nystrom

On picking up his first career point: I try to do my best in the defensive game and give the forwards a good opportunity to go on the offense, but today I got my first point and I'm really happy about that.



On his play to set up the Jesperi Kotkaniemi goal: I saw I had a little bit of space there so I tried to beat my forward. I saw KK coming through the blueline and then he made a really good shot. I have to thank him too.



On Charles Alexis Legault: We've spent a lot of time together over the last couple of weeks so I'm very happy for him.



On if he feels his game is growing as he gets more and more NHL experience: Yeah, I think so. As I said before, I've gotten really good help from my teammates. They talk a lot with me and tell me what to do. I'm thankful for that.



On taking another puck to the face: I got one on my nose today. I don't know what's going on.

Andrei Svechnikov

On if he's feeling it right now: Yeah, good question. Probably. I'm just trying to play my game, win the battles, the 50/50s.



On staying positive despite his early slump: Sometimes when it doesn't go your way, obviously there's lots of negativity, but you have to stay positive and sometimes maybe don't care because I know what kind of player I am and what I can do. Just had to wait for that moment.



On his line: Like I said, it's just about winning the battles and the 50/50s and play long. I think that's what we did, even on the first goal that Fishy scored. Just tried to play long and fast. That's what we're trying to do.



On what's different on the power play when it's scoring: Maybe just playing simple a little bit and trying to shoot some pucks more and look for those pucks.



On Nystrom/Legault getting their first points: It's huge. I remember my first goal. That was a very special night. They'll never forget this night and that was exciting for them, for sure.



On if he remembers his first goal: Yeah, against the Rangers. I tipped it. That was so lucky too.

