7 Takeaways: Hurricanes Lose Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Late-game lapses and a disappearing top line haunted Carolina in a high-scoring opener, overshadowing flashes of brilliance from Nikolaj Ehlers and the surging second unit.
The Carolina Hurricanes dropped Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday, losing 5-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Despite a strong start, Carolina couldn't fend off Vegas' push and eventually made the critical mistake in the final minutes.
Here are 7 takeaways from the loss:
1. Top Line MIA
The Hurricanes' top line has struggled to find consistency all postseason and now, on this stage, that effort is just not going to cut it.
They just haven't been as dominant as we're used to seeing them and they've just been unable to really sustain offensive pressure.
"They've got to play in the other teams end," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour. "They're too much one and done and not even one and it’s not a lot of time. So they got to get a little more offensive zone time. Kind of like that last shift they had. That was one of the shifts you could say, "Okay, there you go. That's how it needs to look." So we need them to get going."
The trio have only combined for two 5v5 goals all postseason and while they were at least strong defensively in the early rounds, they're now struggling to contain their opponents as they were one of the worst defensive lines for Carolina in Game 1.
The line had just a 48.16 expected goals for percentage, the highest expected goals against total and surrendered the most high-danger chances to Vegas.
"When it goes your way, it's never easy, but it may be easier," Aho said. "There's also a part that we almost sometimes try to do too much instead of just letting the game happen and come to us. So there's being that too a bit of it. So I think it's just go out there tomorrow with the highest confidence possible, both just kind of play the game and trust it'll happen. Obviously, like I said before, you've got to be a little bit smarter as well."
2. Second Line Continuing To Show Up
On the flip side, Carolina's best postseason trio, Logan Stankoven, Jackson Blake and Taylor Hall, were once again the team's best line.
Everyone is expecting them to fall off at some point, but they just continue to show up for the team.
They had a 15-6 edge in chances in their 5v5 minutes in Game 1 and they were the line on the ice for Shayne Gostisbehere's tying goal in the third period.
Unfortunately, they were also out there for the eventual game-losing goal as well though, one of the few mistakes the line made.
"A lot of what happened was self-inflicted, but they're a good team, so they can force you into some bad spots and maybe some bad situations," Hall said. "This is going to be a good series. This is two teams that are playing their best at this time of year. If we can manage some of the plays a little bit better, some of their physicality and some of their guys that aren't physical but do some amazing things out there, we'll be OK."
3. Nikolaj Ehlers Is A Difference Maker
It's abundantly clear that Nikolaj Ehlers is a big game player.
He's been great for Carolina all year long, but this postseason has seen him rise again and again in the moment.
Game 1 was a great showing for him as he utilized his speed and dynamism for the games opening two goals. He also had a screen in front for Jordan Staal's goal and all game long he looked like he was taking over the game.
"He might have been the most dynamic player out there," Brind'Amour said. "Certainly got us two goals on his own. I mean, that's a special player and he's been like that all playoffs all year for us."
"I think it's been a really good fit for him right away," Hall said. "I think the style that we play and his speed, he's not a physical guy, but he can forecheck really well and he creates turnovers. So, I think stylistically it was a really good fit for him and I think he was excited to get somewhere new and have a new opportunity. He's a really easygoing guy that can fit in well with any situation and we've really enjoyed playing with him and getting to know him."
4. Turnovers Galore
The two teams combined for 34 turnovers in Game 1 as both forechecks gave the defenses hell.
Both Carolina and Vegas are forecheck heavy teams that thrive in disrupting the other teams exits.
The Hurricanes were very effective at it, especially in the first period, and the Golden Knights were good in the second and third.
There was no real feeling that one team was much better than the other, it was just that in the end, the Hurricanes made one more mistake than the Golden Knights did.
"Just some of the things execution-wise we can do a better job of, key points being breaking out the puck," said Sean Walker. "You look at most of their goals, they were scored from the inner slot there on quick plays. That's something we'll be looking to shut down next game, for sure."
5. Shortside Hart
The Hurricanes seem to making a conscious decision to attack Carter Hart from the left side of the ice.
Three of the Hurricanes' goals in Game 1 came from that side of the ice and the bulk of their shots were also from that side of the ice.
Perhaps it's a one-game oddity or where the Vegas defense is weaker, but it's still an interesting trend to keep an eye on as the series moves on.
6. One More Save
While you can't really put the blame on Frederik Andersen for any of the goals against, being that they were mostly in-alone looks in and around the slot, but at this stage, you need a guy to make improbable saves too.
Andersen had to make a few big ones for Carolina, but everyone needs to step up their game at this stage and bail guys out if need be.
The veteran netminder has been so good for the Hurricanes this postseason, but they need him to elevate just a little bit more.
"Listen, you're playing hard hockey," Brind'Amour said. "That's what it is and you're going to make mistakes because the other team forces you to make them. They made some mistakes too. If you want to be on a positive, go with 30 seconds before we gave up the game winner, Jarvy has the exact same shot, the exact same spot. It doesn't go in, they come down and they get it there. Is it a one play game? I don't know. We got to he better. We were not as good as we need to be if we're going to win. And there's certainly areas we got to clean up, but we're still right there.
7. Power Play Has To Produce
Another sore spot this postseason has been the power play's struggles.
For a unit that finished the regular season as the fourth best group, the way they've fallen off in the playoffs has been puzzling to say the least.
Part of it probably ties into the top line's offensive struggles, being that they're three of the main guys on that top unit, but they have to find a way to be difference makers, especially with how Vegas' man advantage looks.
Even if you don't score, you have to build momentum not kill it, sort of like how the Golden Knights' fourth goal came about.
After the power play expired, they kept the pressure on and found a way to get a goal.
"It's definitely something that we want to fix and fix quickly," Hall said. "I don't think it was about turning down shots. It was more about execution, more about being a touch more patient in spots. We had some shots blocked, some shots that really didn't need to be taken at that time. You've got two minutes. I know you want to be a shooter, but with the way they're killing, they're giving us room to move the puck around and create space and we have to do that, obviously, a lot better than we did."
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