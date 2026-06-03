7 Takeaways: Hurricanes Lose Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

"Listen, you're playing hard hockey," Brind'Amour said. "That's what it is and you're going to make mistakes because the other team forces you to make them. They made some mistakes too. If you want to be on a positive, go with 30 seconds before we gave up the game winner, Jarvy has the exact same shot, the exact same spot. It doesn't go in, they come down and they get it there. Is it a one play game? I don't know. We got to he better. We were not as good as we need to be if we're going to win. And there's certainly areas we got to clean up, but we're still right there.