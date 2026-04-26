Alexander Nikishin Diagnosed With Concussion

Carolina defenseman Alexander Nikishin sidelined by concussion after a forceful hit. Recovery timeline uncertain as the Hurricanes advance.
The Carolina Hurricanes have announced that defenseman Alexander Nikishin did in fact suffer a concussion in Game 4 as a result of the hit thrown by Ottawa Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven.
Nikishin was caught unaware by Kleven early in the second period as he was attempting to play a puck along the boards in the Hurricanes' defensive zone.
While the hit caught him square in the chest/shoulder area, the sheer force of it and the fact that Nikishin wasn't prepared for it made it an unfortuante circumstance for the Russian blueliner.
The hit was not dirty by NHL standards, but it was a bit predatory for my liking and Kleven himself admitted as much in his postgame comments, essentially saying that he was looking to take a pound of flesh in retribution for the hit on Jake Sanderson in Game 3.
Nikishin remained down on the ice for quite a while following the hit and he ultimately had to be helped to the locker room, however he was up and about in the locker room following the game and made his way back to Raleigh with the team that night.
And with Carolina sweeping their first round series, Nikishin will have more time to rest up, although he still might not be ready for the start of the second round.
However, the Hurricanes are more prepared this year than in previous for a loss on the blueline with Mike Reilly waiting in the wings as well as a pair of other battle tested rookies in Charles Alexis Legault and Joel Nystrom.
"We did get looks at guys for, not just a game or two, but for real extended periods, which not only gives us a little more confidence, but it certainly gives them more confidence if they have to get thrown in there," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour.
Hopefully Nikishin will be ready sooner rather than later, but the Hurricanes are a deep team and they can weather the loss if need be.
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