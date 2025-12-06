Brandon Bussi Back In The Crease; Kotkaniemi, Kochetkov Game-Time Decisions For Carolina

The Carolina Hurricanes will be turning back to rookie netminder Brandon Bussi tonight as the team takes on the Nashville Predators.

Bussi, 27, is 7-1-0 on the season with a 0.908 save percentage and a shutout.

What a story it's been for the first-year NHLer as he's been terrific for Carolina in every one of his outings since making his debut in October.

The Hurricanes may also be getting back both center Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who missed the team's last nine games with a lower-body injury, and goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov, who hasn't dressed in seven games after reaggravating an injury from earlier in the year.

Kochetkov, who is 4-0-0 this season with a 0.926 save percentage and a shutout, would dress as the backup if he's in, but it could also signal a shortening runway for Frederik Andersen.

The team's number one netminder for the last four seasons has found himself in a big rut, having lost his last six starts in a row, and if the other two goaltenders are available and playing well, he could very well be on the outside.

The Hurricanes will have big decisions in the crease to make in the coming days and these next few games may very well tell the story on how the rest of the season may go.

