Logo
Carolina Hurricanes
Powered by Roundtable
Carolina Flips Depth Defender For Forward Prospect In Trade With Buffalo cover image

Carolina Flips Depth Defender For Forward Prospect In Trade With Buffalo

Ryan Henkel
9h
Partner
182Members·2.3KPosts
RyanHenkel@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Carolina lands forward prospect Viktor Neuchev, sending veteran defenseman Gavin Bayreuther to Buffalo seeking NHL minutes.

The Carolina Hurricanes have traded defenseman Gavin Bayreuther to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for forward Viktor Neuchev, the team announced on Saturday.

Bayreuther, 31, signed a one-year, two-way deal with Carolina this offseason to return to North America and had played solely in the AHL this season.

He appeared in 33 games with the Chicago Wolves, registering four goals and 13 points.

With injury issues hitting the Sabres' blueline, this gives Bayreuther a potential chance to once again play NHL games.

Neuchev, 22, was a third-round pick by the Sabres in the 2022 draft and he has spent the last three seasons in AHL with the Rochester Americans.

The 5-foot-11 winger has 130 games of AHL experience under his belt with 24 goals and 66 points to show for it.

The Russian is in the final year of his ELC.

Recent Articles

Pair Of Injured Hurricanes Return To Practice

Alexander Nikishin Absolutely Annihilates Opponent In First Career Fight

10 Questions With Rookie Phenom Brandon Bussi

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.

Latest News