Carolina Heart and Soul Jordan Martinook Doesn't Have Timeline For Return Says Coach

Injuries have been a prevalent problem all across the NHL this season and the Carolina Hurricanes are no exception.

The team has only had seven skaters who've appeared in every game so far this season and were just hit with another round of injuries as it was announced on Monday that both leading scorer Seth Jarvis and top defenseman Jaccob Slavin were out week-to-week with upper-body injuries.

And to make matters worse, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour was asked about alternate captain Jordan Martinook, who's missed the team's last two games with injury as well, and it was revealed that Martinook doesn't currently have a timeline for return.

"Another guy that we need in there, but I don't expect him to play," Brind'Amour said.

Martinook, 33, has four goals and 11 points this season, but his real impact comes from his defensive and forechecking game.

The veteran is one of the team's best at dragging his team into the fight too, so his absence is definitely one that is noticeable.

"It's a weird year we're dealing with, but you've gotta deal with it," Brind'Amour said. "Next guy up has to do his job."

Rookie Defenseman Joel Nystrom Recalled From AHL

Injuries open the door for Swedish blueliner Joel Nystrom's return. He's poised to impress again after earning a new contract.

