Rookie Defenseman Joel Nystrom Recalled From AHL

The Carolina Hurricanes have recalled defenseman Joel Nystrom from the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.

The callup comes in light of the injuries to forward Seth Jarvis and Jaccob Slavin, who are both listed as week-to-week with upper-body injuries, and in a subsequent move to create a roster spot for the Swede, Slavin was placed back on IR.

Nystrom, 23, has logged 23 games already with the Hurricanes this season after a slew of blueline injuries at the start of the year opened up an opportunity for the young defenseman.

In that time, the Swede really made an impression, with five points and solid defensive play, that led to the organization signing him to a four-year, $4.9 million contract.

With Slavin sidelined once again for the foreseeable future, expect to see Nystrom once again getting a solid run with the team.

