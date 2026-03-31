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Carolina Hurricanes Prospect Signs PTO With Chicago Wolves

Ryan Henkel
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Ryan Henkel
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Updated at Mar 31, 2026, 21:26
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Hurricanes prospect Charlie Cerrato inks a PTO with the AHL's Chicago Wolves, aiming to prove his skill after overcoming injuries and a stellar NCAA career.

Charlie Cerrato signs PTO with Chicago Wolves

Charlie Cerrato, the Carolina Hurricanes 2025 second-round pick, is headed to the pros.

Following the conclusion of his sophomore season at Penn State, the 21-year-old centerman has signed a PTO with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL, who clinched a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs on Sunday.

Cerrato dealt with injuries this season in the NCAA, playing in just 23 games, but he had seven goals and 27 points in that span. He finishes his college career with 22 goals and 69 points overall.

The PTO gives Cerrato the option to play in the AHL, as once he's signed to his ELC, which is an NHL contract, he won't be eligible to play with the Wolves this season.

Here's what Canes associate general manager Darren Yorke had to say on Cerrato when the Canes drafted him last year:

"He's gone through the draft a couple of times and it's really not been fair to him. We didn't want to wait too long to get him. Probably could have been drafted last year after a strong season in Youngstown and then goes into Penn State and had an unbelievable year being one of the highest point 19 year olds in the NCAA. Strong on faceoffs, strong two-way game, smart defensively, has a lot of skill, and plays exactly like how we want to play. So this is a guy that would fit right into our system."

Cerrato is still eligible to sign his ELC with Carolina at any time, but will more than likely do that after the AHL season is complete.

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