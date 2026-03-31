Carolina Hurricanes Prospect Signs PTO With Chicago Wolves

"He's gone through the draft a couple of times and it's really not been fair to him. We didn't want to wait too long to get him. Probably could have been drafted last year after a strong season in Youngstown and then goes into Penn State and had an unbelievable year being one of the highest point 19 year olds in the NCAA. Strong on faceoffs, strong two-way game, smart defensively, has a lot of skill, and plays exactly like how we want to play. So this is a guy that would fit right into our system."