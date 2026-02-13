Carolina Hurricanes Winter Olympics Game 1 Recaps

The first set of games for each nation took place over the past two days at the 2026 Milan Olympics, as all 12 men's ice hockey teams now have a single game under their belt.
Here's how the five Carolina Hurricanes in attendance did:
It wasn't a strong opening game for the Hurricanes' top centerman as him and the Finnish team fell 4-1 to Slovakia.
To be fair, he looked like perhaps the most dangerous player on the ice for the Finns in the opening frame, but his game seemed to taper off, and he was caught on the ice for quite a few goals against.
Aho led all Finns in ice time with 18:45 (he centered the team's second line, while also playing on PP1 and PK1), but had just a single shot on net.
It was a down day for all of Finland's top-six it felt like and Aho was no exception even outside a few really good looks for his line.
The worst moment for Aho came in the second period when he was knocked down during a net-front battle, giving Dalibor Dvorsky time and space in front of Juuse Saros to roof the eventual game winner.
He was then caught on the ice too long on the PK after flubbing a great shorthanded try and was then outbattled along with Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen for the ending empty-net goal.
But if I know Sebastian Aho, he'll get better as the tournament goes along.
As was to be expected being he was the final addition to the roster, Jarvis was the lone healthy scratch among the forward group for Canada's opening game against the Czechs.
However, in other Seth Jarvis related news, Jarvis' buddies from Winnipeg are going to be making their way to Italy.
The star winger's group of friends made headlines last year when they made the drive down to Boston from Winnipeg for the 4 Nations Face-Off.
It was a pretty routine game for Jaccob Slavin.
The match between USA and Latvia felt much tighter than it ended up being, thanks in part to two disallowed goals, but Slavin did his part for the most part.
The shutdown defender played just 15:03 in the opening match, the sixth most amongst all American defenders, but his time to shine will come against the big players of the tournament.
Slavin and partner Brock Faber actually saw their shutdown streak knocked down a peg though as they were on the ice for Latvia's only goal.
The whole play starts after Auston Matthews took an uncalled elbow to the face, then Faber flubbed on a puck twice, Slavin came in to assist, USA regains control, but then Matt Boldy turned it over in-zone leading to a scramble in front.
So Slavin did his job and more even.
Last year at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Slavin/Faber were on the ice for just two goals against, with both coming against Sweden.
They allowed zero goals in two games against the eventual gold medal winning Canadians.
Things couldn't have started worse for Frederik Andersen in Milan as he gave up a goal just 23 seconds into his first Olympic match, as Leon Draisaitl redirected a puck in from below the circles.
But overall, it was still a pretty solid performance for the Danish netminder being that his team boasts only four NHLers and zero NHL defenders.
He finished the day with 23 saves on 26 shots.
Obviously Andersen is going to have to be a bit stronger if he wants to help his team to some upsets, but let's be fair, the only shots that beat him came from all-star NHL talents (Draisaitl, Tim Stutzle x2) and one of those was also even kicked in by his own defenseman.
Being one of only three NHL forwards on his team, you expected Nikolaj Ehlers to be one of the most noticeable players for Team Denmark and he certainly was that.
Ehlers played 20:31, third amongst Danish forwards, and had three shots, a primary assist and a +1 rating.
The all-time leader in goals, assists and points by a Danish born player in the NHL, Ehlers set up his team's lone goal, lacing a pass to the front of the crease for an easy put in by Oscar Moelgaard.
He was all over the ice and really helped tilt the ice for Denmark whenever he was out there.
