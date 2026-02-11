Logo
Carolina Hurricanes
Milan Winter Olympics Men's Ice Hockey Schedule: When To See Your Favorite Carolina Hurricanes

Milan Winter Olympics Men's Ice Hockey Schedule: When To See Your Favorite Carolina Hurricanes

Witness top international talent battle for gold starting February 11. Discover matchups, key dates, and Carolina Hurricanes stars on the ice.

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan will see the world's best hockey players compete for gold, with the first men's match set to kick off on Wednesday.

12 teams will compete across three groups in a round-robin style to then determine final playoff seeding for the eventual eight teams that will advance to the quarterfinals.

The three groups are:

A - Canada, Czechia, France, Switzerland

B - Finland, Italy, Sweden, Slovakia

C - Demark, Germany, Latvia, USA

Carolina has five players competing this year, spread out across four national teams: Sebastian Aho (Finland), Seth Jarvis (Canada), Jaccob Slavin (USA), Frederik Andersen (Denmark) and Nikolaj Ehlers (Denmark).

Here's the schedule for the men's tournament.

Round Robin

Wednesday (Feb. 11)

Slovakia vs. Finland - 10:40 a.m.
Sweden vs. Italy - 3:10 p.m.

Thursday (Feb. 12)

Switzerland vs. France - 6:10 a.m.
Czechia vs. Canada - 10:40 a.m.
Latvia vs. USA - 3:10 p.m.
Germany vs. Denmark - 3:10 p.m.

Friday (Feb. 13)

Finland vs. Sweden - 6:10 a.m.
Italy vs. Slovakia - 6:10 a.m.
France vs. Czechia - 10:40 a.m.
Canada vs. Switzerland - 3:10 p.m.
USA vs. Italy - 3:10 p.m.

Saturday (Feb. 14)

Sweden vs. Slovakia - 6:10 a.m.
Germany vs. Latvia - 6:10 a.m.
Finland vs. Italy - 10:40 a.m.
USA vs. Denmark - 3:10 p.m.

Sunday (Feb. 15)

Switzerland vs. Czechia - 6:10 a.m.
Canada vs. France - 10:40 a.m.
Denmark vs. Latvia - 1:10 p.m.
USA vs. Germany - 3:10 p.m.

Elimination Games

Tuesday (Feb. 17)
Qualification Playoffs

1 - 6:10 a.m.
2 - 6:10 a.m.
3 - 10:40 a.m.
4 - 3:10 p.m.

Wednesday (Feb. 18)
Quarterfinals

1 - 6:10 a.m.
2 - 10:40 a.m.
3 - 12:10 p.m.
4 - 3:10 p.m.

Friday (Feb. 20)
Semifinals

1 - 10:40 a.m.
2 - 3:10 p.m.

Saturday (Feb. 21)
Bronze Medal Match

2:20 p.m.

Sunday (Feb. 22)
Gold Medal Match

8:10 a.m.

