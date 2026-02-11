Milan Winter Olympics Men's Ice Hockey Schedule: When To See Your Favorite Carolina Hurricanes

Witness top international talent battle for gold starting February 11. Discover matchups, key dates, and Carolina Hurricanes stars on the ice.
The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan will see the world's best hockey players compete for gold, with the first men's match set to kick off on Wednesday.
12 teams will compete across three groups in a round-robin style to then determine final playoff seeding for the eventual eight teams that will advance to the quarterfinals.
The three groups are:
A - Canada, Czechia, France, Switzerland
B - Finland, Italy, Sweden, Slovakia
C - Demark, Germany, Latvia, USA
Carolina has five players competing this year, spread out across four national teams: Sebastian Aho (Finland), Seth Jarvis (Canada), Jaccob Slavin (USA), Frederik Andersen (Denmark) and Nikolaj Ehlers (Denmark).
