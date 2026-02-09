Which Olympians Have Ties To The Carolina Hurricanes?

The NHL is back at the Winter Olympics for the first time since 2014 and 12 teams will be vying for gold in the coming weeks in Milan.
There's more international talent than ever not only across the hockey world, but also represented in the NHL as well and the Carolina Hurricanes have quite a few ties throughout the competition even beyond the five current players they sent over.
Here are all the players at this year's Olympics who played at one point or another for the Hurricaanes:
Seth Jarvis - (2021-2026)
2020 Draftee
After being passed over for the initial Team Canada roster, Jarvis became the latest NHL addition for the Olympics, being named to the team just two days before the Canadian charter flight was set to leave.
Martin Necas - (2018-2024)
2017 Draftee
The speedy winger was a staple in Carolina for years, especially in overtime, where he delivered quite a few memorable moments.
After winning gold at the World Cup of Hockey two years ago, he'll be aiming to do the same as one of Czechia's top players.
Ondrej Kase - (2022)
2022 Free Agent Signee
One of the shortest tenured Hurricanes, Kase played in just one game before a concussion ended his NHL career.
However, he's managed to continue his hockey career in Czechia and now will get the chance to compete for a medal.
Frederik Andersen - (2021-2026)
2021 Free Agent Signee
It's been a tough year for Andersen, but as one of Denmark's few NHL players, he'll need to elevate his game because he will certainly have his work cut out for himself.
Nikolaj Ehlers (2025-26)
2025 Free Agent Signee
Ehlers is hands down the best player on the Danish team, so there will be a bit more pressure on him to perform for his country.
Sebastian Aho - (2016-2026)
2015 Draftee
Aho is no stranger to doing big things with Team Finland, as he captured gold at the World Juniors in 2016. Now, he'll be trying to help repeat that feeling as he is part of the leadership team for a squad missing its top center in Aleksander Barkov.
Erik Haula - (2019-2020)
2019 Trade
Haula wasn't in Carolina for a long time, but he's a solid depth centerman and one that Canes fans know can play a bit of an agitator role.
Eetu Luostarinen - (2020)
2017 Draftee
Luostarinen has really come into himself the last few years and was a big piece of last year's Florida Panthers Cup run. He'll provide valuable depth for Finland.
Mikko Rantanen - (2025)
2025 Trade
As one of Finland's all-time top scorers, Rantanen will have a lot riding on him, especially with the team missing Barkov.
Teuvo Teravainen - (2016-2024)
2016 Trade
After a few years apart, it looks like Aho and Teravainen are getting reunited for Finland, at least to start. A bit of a throwback look for longtime Canes fans.
Tuomo Ruutu - (2008-2014)
2008 Trade
A former fan favorite, Ruutu is now a two-time Cup champion as an assistant coach with the Florida Panthers and is taking on that same role with Team Finland.
Arturs Irbe - (1998-2004)
1998 Free Agent Signee
Irbe was one of the first ever Hurricanes and helped lead the team to a Cup Final appearance in 2002.
An all-time legend in terms of Latvian hockey, he now serves as the goaltending coach for the Latvian men's national team.
Sandis Ozolins - (2000-2002)
2000 Trade
The Hurricanes acquired the Latvian star from the Colorado Avalanche and then signed him to a five-year deal, but ended up trading him to the Florida Panthers less than two seasons later. However, those pieces ended up being key to the eventual Stanley Cup win in 2006.
He's an assistant coach for Team Latvia.
(Thank you pushnpull42 on BlueSky for letting me know that that both Irbe and Ozolins were both on Team Latvia's staff)
Gustav Forsling
2019 Trade
While he never technically played a game for the Hurricanes, Forsling was still a part of the Hurricanes organization for a couple of years.
The Swedish blueliner was acquired in 2019, played in the AHL for two years and after getting placed on waivers, the Florida Panthers claimed him and the rest is history as he's now become one of the league's top defenders.
Elias Lindholm - (2013-2018)
2013 Draftee
The Swedish centerman didn't click in Carolina, but was a big-time player for the Calgary Flames. However, his career has been a bit up and down since leaving Canada.
He'll hope to elevate his game in a top-six role for the Swedes.
Nino Niederreiter - (2019-2022)
2018 Trade
The Swiss could be a sneaky medal candidate this year with a few high-end NHL players on the roster. Niederreiter is one such player who will be hoping to boost his country to greater heights.
He was also the flag bearer for the Swiss at the Opening Ceremony.
Jake Guentzel - (2024)
2024 Trade
After joining Carolina for the 2024 playoff run, Guentzel then joined the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he's been a consistent scoring threat. He looks to be a top-six option for the Americans.
Noah Hanifin - (2016-2018)
2015 Draftee
Hanifin was in Carolina for just a couple years after being a top-5 pick before he was used to acquire Dougie Hamilton back in 2018. Now with the Vegas Golden Knights, Hanifin looks to be a potential extra for Team USA.
Jaccob Slavin - (2015-2026)
2012 Draftee
Slavin finally seems to be back to fully healthy after an injury plagued year and that's good news for Team USA who will need Slavin's defensive prowess if they want to win gold.
Vincent Trocheck - (2020-2022)
2020 Trade
The one time Hurricane looks to be an extra/fringe fourth line option for the Americans this year after having a limited role at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season.
