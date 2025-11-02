Domenick Fensore Reassigned To AHL

The Carolina Hurricanes have reassigned defenseman Domenick Fensore to the Chicago Wolves.

The 24-year-old blueliner appeared in one NHL game since his recall, logging 19:22 against the Vegas Golden Knights in a game where the Canes were down multiple defenders.

Rod Brind'Amour had hoped to give him a shot on PP2 after a hot start to the year in the AHL, but with the lack of calls the Hurricanes got, he never got the opportunity and he's since been leapfrogged on the depth chart.

The Hurricanes are still dealing with multiple injuries to their blueline, but at this time will be rolling with Joel Nystrom and Charles Alexis Legault as their callups.

