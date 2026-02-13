Have Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho Finally Clicked For Carolina?

"Obviously it's not just two guys, it takes three," Aho said. "It's about a line's chemistry more than two guys. I feel like we've been creating enough and playing solid both ways as a line. Those two guys are hard workers and I feel like when we skate, when we battle, when we play physical and are engaged, I think that's when we play good offense too and make plays. But I think the work comes first. I've always liked played with Svechy. He's a big body and plays hard and all that. But like I said, I think it takes three guys to get the chemistry right.