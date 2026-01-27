Hurricanes Blueline Highlights Importance of Development, Opportunity

Despite being one of the stronger bluelines in the league, the Carolina Hurricanes' defensive group isn't composed of a bunch of former blue chip prospects.
In fact, of the 10 players to have suited up on the Canes' blueline this year, only one player was drafted higher than the third round.
K'Andre Miller - First Round (22)
Alexander Nikishin - Third Round (69)
Shayne Gostisbehere - Third Round (78)
Domenick Fensore - Third Round (90)
Mike Reilly - Fourth Round (98)
Jaccob Slavin - Fourth Round (120)
Charles Alexis Legault - Fifth Round (139)
Joel Nystrom - Seventh Round (219)
Sean Walker - Undrafted
Jalen Chatfield - Undrafted
For the most part, the Canes' defensive group is comprised of smart bets and underrated players who have proven to be more than they were once projected, which is a testament to multiple facets of the organization.
From the amateur scouts and development coaches growing prospects into pros to the pro scouts finding underrated bets, it's been a group effort to keep the team well stocked on talent at one of the most important positions in the game.
In terms of the best examples of guys running with opportunity are players like Jalen Chatfield and Sean Walker.
Both went undrafted but managed to work their way into the league and are now key pieces of a Stanley Cup contender.
The Hurricanes identified both players as having complementary skill sets — strong skating, good instincts — and after each spent time in a third-pairing role, both have proven to then be capable of playing top-four minutes.
Another guy making the most of more opportunity is Shayne Gostisbehere.
After reviving his career in Arizona, the Hurricanes brought him in as a power play specialist playing sheltered, third-pair minutes. He played that same role last year after rejoining the team as a free agent but now, he's been one of the team's best two-way players and a 5v5 staple.
Then you have the guys like Jaccob Slavin, Charles Alexis Legault and Joel Nystrom who were late round picks, but once given the opportunity to prove themselves, never looked back.
It also can't be overstated how important pure talent like that of K'Andre Miller and Alexander Nikishin are for pushing the group to another level, but they're just a part of a greater whole.
The team's defensive group is also nearly entirely built upon their own drafted players or free agent signings.
The Canes have used five players they themselves have drafted this year, four who were signed as free agents and one they acquired in a trade
And again, Miller is the lone exception being that he was acquired through a trade with the New York Rangers.
It just shows that where a player is drafted doesn't define their career. Hard work, fit and opportunity matter just as much and the Canes' blueline is a prime example of that.
