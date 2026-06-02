Hurricanes Embracing Butterflies As They Prepare For Biggest Moment Of Their Careers
As the Carolina Hurricanes return to the Stanley Cup Final, players and coaches embrace the pre-game nerves while balancing high-stakes intensity with a calm, business-like focus.
It's hockey's biggest stage.
The pinnacle of every player's career.
The Stanley Cup Final is where legends are born and legacies are carved and the emotions and stakes have never been higher for many players.
"I think if you don't have butterflies, there's something wrong with you," said alternate captain Jordan Martinook.
It's an exciting time for the city, the fans, the organization and the players as they try and secure the biggest prize.
Even for the head coach, 16 years removed from playing, the butterflies are still there too.
"Surprisingly, yes," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour when asked if the feelings as a coach were the same as when he was a player. "I mean, I've got no impact on this game whatsoever, but I do have the butterflies. And that's good. You want that. It's an exciting time. If you don't have it, what are you in this game for?"
The feeling is the same for most of the roster, as only two current Hurricanes (Jordan Staal and William Carrier) have ever lifted the Stanley Cup.
For the rest of the roster, this is the first time they've ever even played in a Stanley Cup Final.
"This is the most exciting time," Martinook said. "Next to birth of kids and weddings, I think this is the biggest moment of my life. Gonna embrace it, take it all in and give everything I got for my team."
Surprisingly though, many players commented that they slept great last night.
"Obviously everybody is thinking about it, but I think there's a fine line about being too engulfed by it and getting anxious or anything like that," said Sean Walker.
There's a professional, business-like air amongst the team and it's been there all postseason.
The Carolina Hurricanes may be in their first Stanley Cup Final in 20 years, but the team believes that they should have been here a long time ago.
It may be new, but they are approaching it like any other game.
"It is what it is," said Jackson Blake, the youngest player on the roster. "I just try to treat it like it's another round, another series because that's what it is and that's how you have to think about it so you don't get too nervous."
"It's another game," Carrier said. "It's not like players are going to get any faster or any bigger. It's the same game out there and you just have to bring what you've been doing all season, all postseason and play our game."
The team knows how big the moment is, but time and time again, we've heard how the job isn't done.
Yes, they're happy to be here, but they'll be even happier to be the final team standing when all is said and done.
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