Hurricanes Fall 4-1 In Game 1 of 2026 Prospect Showcase

"The biggest thing we're looking for is trying to establish our style of play," said Chicago Wolves coach Spiros Anastas, who was coaching the Hurricanes prospects. "Whether they're guys we're going to see in Chicago or whether they're going to be competing for a spot here with the Canes or prospects we're going to see in the future, it's just the style of play, the habits and the expectations. Wins and losses aren't that important. We went 0-3 last year and I think both of our teams did pretty well."