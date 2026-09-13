Hurricanes Fall 4-1 In Game 1 of 2026 Prospect Showcase

Charles Alexis Legault brings the grit while Zach Lansard finds the net as Carolina’s future stars prioritize systems and development over the scoreboard.
The Carolina Hurricanes came up short in the first game of the 2026 Prospects Showcase, falling 4-1 to the Nashville Predators Sunday afternoon at Lane Arena.
Despite what the final score may show, it was a fairly close game (Nashville scored two goals in the final two minutes), but in the end, wins and losses aren't necessarily the point of the showcase.
"The biggest thing we're looking for is trying to establish our style of play," said Chicago Wolves coach Spiros Anastas, who was coaching the Hurricanes prospects. "Whether they're guys we're going to see in Chicago or whether they're going to be competing for a spot here with the Canes or prospects we're going to see in the future, it's just the style of play, the habits and the expectations. Wins and losses aren't that important. We went 0-3 last year and I think both of our teams did pretty well."
The Canes were icing a roster comprised of 12 of its own draft picks and eight additional invitees, who may wind up on either the Chicago Wolves or Greensboro Gargoyles rosters, but notably there are a few key players who could very well be competing for an NHL job in less than a week.
One such player is defenseman Charles Alexis Legault, who is wearing the 'C' for Carolina in the showcase and who also made quite the impression in the game as the Hurricanes' top defender.
Legault laid a bone crushing hit on Joey Willis in the opening seconds and then a few minutes later, dropped the gloves with Kalan Lind.
"Just getting back into it," Legault said with a smirk. "I thought the best way was just to get physical. I mean, hockey's a physical game, so it turned me on and I think I played better because of it."
The 23-year-old blueliner made his NHL debut last season, appearing in 12 games with the Hurricanes.
Legault is known for his physicality, but it's the growth in his overall game that has him on the precipice of really breaking into the league.
"He's becoming more of a man," Anastas said. "And it's a confidence piece too. He wants to be in the NHL and he knows he can be and we have that belief in him too."
Another two players with NHL potential close at hand are Bradly Nadeau and Felix Unger Sorum.
The two are playing on opposite wings on the Hurricanes' top line and while the two didn't connect for any goals on Sunday, you can see the way they're able to dictate play and drive offensive looks.
The lone Carolina skater who did find his way onto the score sheet though was 18-year-old Zach Lansard.
Midway through the third period, a strong forechecking shift by the Hurricanes forced Nashville into a bad turnover and Lansard was there to send the mistake right back into the Predators' faces.
It's the 2026 draftees first trip down to Carolina and while it's been a whirlwind week for the youngster, he's been enjoying the experience before he heads back to the OHL.
"It's been great," Lansard said. "Just trying to take everything in and have a smile on my face and enjoy the week here."
The Hurricanes prospects will be back in action on Tuesday, Sept. 15 as the team takes on the Tampa Bay Lightning at 2 p.m. at Lane Arena.
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